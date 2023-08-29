Tristan Thompson has been paying $40,000 to Jordan Craig as child support for their son Prince. Craig wants Thompson to continue paying the same amount despite his falling annual income over the years since his NBA career dwindled down.

According to The Daily Mail, Craig filed an abstract of judgment in a Los Angeles court. It's a public record just in case Thompson's child support payments are not made in the future.

The report indicated that there are no reports of the one-time NBA champion failing to pay child support recently. However, Craig made the move as Thompson remains a free agent and won't have the same income as previous years.

Fans on social media began taking shots at Tristan Thompson, who is paying a total of $120,000 to his three baby's mothers. As mentioned above, Thompson has a son named Prince with Jordan Craig. He has two children with Khloe Kardashian, a daughter named True and a son named Tatum, as well as a son with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson played for the LA Lakers last season

Tristan Thompson almost went unsigned for the entire 2022-23 NBA season. The LA Lakers signed Thompson a few days before the end of the regular season. He played six games in the Lakers' postseason run, mainly against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Thompson looked good making things tough for Nikola Jokic. It was enough to slow down Jokic for a few minutes but the reigning MVP, as well as the entire Nuggets team, was too much for the Lakers.

The 32-year-old big man remains a free agent so far this summer. The latest rumors suggest that the Lakers will consider Thompson for their 14th roster spot next season.

