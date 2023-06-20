Khloe Kardashian shares never-before-seen snap of son Tatum and ex Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had one of the most toxic relationships in recent memory.

The two stars had an on-and-off type of relationship since they started dating in 2016. Eventually, both parties decided to split after Thompson had an affair and impregnated his mistress in 2021. While the break-up seemed awful, it appears that Kardashian and Thompson have buried the hatchet.

Last Father's Day, Kardashian surprisingly posted several videos of her kids with Thompson in the picture. Apparently, the ex-couple agreed to still co-parent despite their poor history with each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a heartwarming moment to witness as Thompson was seen carrying his surrogate child Tatum, who is now one year old. The pic was shared by Kardashian on Snapchat.

Taking a closer look at Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's relationship timeline

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (right)

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were first seen together in August 2016, back when Thompson was still a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their emerging romance quickly became a topic of interest, sparking rumors and capturing public attention.

As their relationship grew, Thompson and Kardashian appeared inseparable, openly expressing their affection on social media and attending events together. They provided glimpses of their shared experiences, allowing fans to witness their love. In December 2017, they made a significant announcement: they were expecting their first child, solidifying their bond further.

However, the year 2018 proved to be challenging for the couple. Despite their happiness, their relationship faced a major obstacle when reports of Tristan's alleged infidelity surfaced shortly before Kardashian's due date.

The scandal drew significant media coverage, exposing Kardashian's struggle with betrayal to the public eye. Despite the turmoil, they chose to work on rebuilding trust in the subsequent months and decided to give their relationship another chance.

Moving into 2019, Thompson and Kardashian continued to navigate their relationship amidst ongoing scrutiny and difficulties. They presented a united front, prioritizing their roles as co-parents to their daughter, True, and supporting the other in personal and professional endeavors. Their unwavering commitment to their family became evident, as they confronted the highs and lows together.

In June 2021, rumors circulated that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had once again gone their separate ways. Although neither party addressed the status of their relationship publicly, by this time it was apparent that the two were no longer seeing each other and were just co-parenting True.

Poll : 0 votes