As the Baltimore Orioles continue to exceed expectations, an increasing number of people are finding themselves deeply engrossed in their performance.

Chris Klemmer of Barstool Baseball offered an entertaining perspective on the topic. He drew an intriguing comparison between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kardashians in a recent podcast episode.

Klemmer expressed his bewilderment at the Orioles' popularity, stating,

"The Orioles to me are the Kardashians, I don't understand why they're popular"

However, Klemmer also acknowledged that there was more to the Orioles' story, just as with the Kardashian family. He added:

"But at some point you have to realize that the Kardashians are incredibly successful"

The Orioles' success this season certainly warrants attention. With an impressive record of 90-52, they currently sit atop the highly competitive AL East division. This is notable given the fierce competition within their division.

One of the key factors contributing to the Orioles' success is their well-structured team. Their roster is carefully assembled, with a combination of seasoned veterans and promising young talent.

The thought of talented prospect Jackson Holliday potentially joining the team next year adds to the optimism surrounding the franchise.

Though an unusual comparison, it is evident that both the Kardashians and the Orioles are succeeding in their respective domains.

How has the 2023 season shaped up for the Orioles?

In April 2023, the Baltimore Orioles began the season with a bang, winning 19 out of 28 games – a new franchise record for April. This suggested a possible World Series run that few expected when the season started.

However, by August 2023, the Orioles secured the top position in AL East, putting them in the spotlight. They have shown no signs of slowing down either.

Young players in their first and second years with the franchise are driving this campaign. Adley Rutschman has excelled behind the plate as a catcher. He is playing a pivotal role in the Orioles' success with his defensive skills and offensive prowess.

Contributions from Gunnar Henderson, Félix Bautista, and Kyle Bradish further fuel the Orioles' resurgence. A balanced mix of experienced and young players has created a winning atmosphere in the clubhouse.