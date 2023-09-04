Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles has had a meteoric rise through the minor leagues in 2023. The 19-year-old has been promoted from the AA Bowie Baysox and will be featuring for the AAA Norfolk Tides next week.

This move is a significant milestone, considering he had begun the year in Single-A.

The promotion timing is considered strategic. AA Bowie's season ends in mid-September, while AAA Norfolk competes in the International League playoffs. This will allow Holliday to play a full month at the AAA level and adapt to the higher level of competition.

Holliday's consistency throughout his journey in Minor League Baseball has been impressive, to say the least. Despite his rapid promotions and the rising level of competition, his strikeout rate has remained remarkably stable.

According to MLB.com, he has been the top prospect in baseball since June.

Jackson Holliday's performance in 2023

Jackson Holliday has been on a hot streak in 2023 and the top prospect has proven himself to be a versatile shortstop.

While he was in high school, Holliday won Baseball America's National High School Player of the Year in 2022. After a talk with GM Mike Elias of the Baltimore Orioles, Holliday immediately signed his professional contract and secured an $8.19 million signing bonus. There has been no looking back since.

Holliday's journey through the Orioles' minor league system has been a whirlwind. He ascended swiftly, from Delmarva Shorebirds to High-A Aberdeen IronBirds, and subsequently, to the Bowies.

Even after his leap to AA, Holliday continued to excel with an OPS of .928. Playing for four different teams, he slashed an impressive .333/.451/.517 in 2023. In just a year since his draft, Jackson Holliday has become a top prospect in the MLB.

Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres' star player, broke into the majors at just 20. Holliday has until this month's end to surpass that remarkable feat, and he might just do it.