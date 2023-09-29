The Kardashians season 4 episode 1: Fans side with Kourtney as Kim gets accused of gaslighting

The Kardashians season 4 episode 1, now available on Hulu and Disney+, immediately thrusts viewers into the ongoing rivalry between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian — a feud that's been fueled by the infamous Dolce Vita controversy.

The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 kicked off with a call between Kourtney and Kim about a Milan trip, quickly escalating into a heated argument. Kourtney accused Kim of narcissism, and Kim countered with mentioning a group chat called "Not Kourtney" — where her 'closest friends' discussed matters without her involvement.

Triggered by Kim's revelation of the group chat, this intense clash preceded the Cabo trip, causing Kourtney to skip the holiday.

Fans have shown support for Kourtney, applauding her for her authenticity in calling out the Kardashian Klan for their actions. Some have even referenced past incidents to corroborate Kourtney's claims about Kim.

This episode also offers a glimpse of what's in store for the upcoming season, establishing the mood with moments filled with tension, emotion, and suspense. With varying opinions and heightened emotions among viewers, it's evident that this season will be a rollercoaster ride, as Kim aptly summed it up:

"The world better watch out, Okurrrr!"

The fiery feud between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, that's been fueled by the infamous Dolce Vita controversy, took center stage in The Kardashians season 4 episode 1. Their apparent reconciliation during a Christmas jingle recording was short-lived as their relationship soured once again when they reviewed the latest season's edits, causing these long-standing rivals to lock horns once more.

As tensions flared, Kourtney saw through Kim's manipulative tactics, deeming them narcissistic. Their spat peaked with Kourtney voicing her frustration:

"You're (Kim) just a f*cking witch, and I f*cking hate you!"

Fans immediately criticized Kim for her perceived 'shady' behavior and ill intentions toward her pregnant elder sister. Their reactions were passionate and condemnatory, highlighting their dismay at Kim's actions.

Some noted how Kim's communication turned manipulative and mean, undermining any seemingly pure intentions she might have ever had. Others expressed their shock at Kim gaslighting her pregnant sister and going the extra mile to hurt her.

But it was specifically the revelation of a group chat named "Not Kourtney" and involving Kourtney's children that sparked the strongest reactions.

The clip from The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 had many fans siding with Kourtney, asserting that Kim's tactics were fueled by a desire to create a sense of conspiracy against her sister, while others drew comparisons between Kim's behavior in trying to upstage her friends at their weddings, defending Kourt's anger over her own wedding.

The Kardashians series has closely followed Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's competitive sibling rivalry, born from their close age and upbringing, which has only escalated over recent seasons. The plot over the decades has featured everything from heated arguments over similar Christmas decorations to intense fist fights between the two of the eldest of the famous family.

Notably, the Dolce Vita feud made headlines, with Kourtney accusing Kim of appropriating the wedding's theme and Dolce & Gabbana designers for a fashion line, mirroring her own nuptials to Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Kim's feud sets tone for The Kardashians' season 4

Kourtney's decision to stay in Palm Springs while the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan embarked on a seaside trip to Cabo led to moments of nostalgia and fun. Despite missing Kourtney, the sisters enjoyed a memorable trip filled with whale sightings, poolside relaxation, and a hilarious cook-off. In keeping with the show's tradition, The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 showcased a mix of opulence, family bonding, entertainment, and drama between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

The final dinner underscored the ongoing feud between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, leaving their reconciliation uncertain. With Kourtney's pregnancy and Kim's pursuit of positivity and peace, fans await the upcoming episodes to see if tensions simmer down or escalate. Watch The Kardashians season 4 episode 1, and other forthcoming episodes on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday at 11 pm ET.