The Kardashians season 4: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny relationship timeline explained

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, two prominent names in the world of fame and entertainment, have been together for a while now. Kendall Jenner, the eminent supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, reportedly began dating the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, in February 2023.

With whispers of a potential appearance in season 4 of The Kardashians, fans are on the edge of their seats, yearning to explore the evolution of this tantalizing romance that has dominated headlines. From when they were first spotted on a double date with another famous couple to their recent appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship seems to be growing stronger. With fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing more of their journey on The Kardashians season 4, here is an intricate timeline with everything we know so far.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: The journey unfolds

February 2023 - Love takes flight

Valentine's month set the stage for the unexpected union of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, as the pair was first captured together exiting the renowned Beverly Hills restaurant, Wally's. This seemingly coincidental rendezvous marked the genesis of their connection.

March 9, 2023 - Rumors gain momentum

Fueling speculation about their budding romance, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted sharing an intimate dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

April 4, 2023 - Riding into romance

The duo embarked on an unconventional yet romantic horseback riding date in Montecito, California. Paparazzi shots showcased their undeniable chemistry, igniting further interest in their relationship.

April 15-16, 2023 - Coachella connection

Their romance took a public turn during the Coachella music festival. Jenner was seen supporting Bad Bunny from the crowd, dancing to his music. Onstage, the rapper made an emphatic speech addressing dating rumors. It was a clear sign that their relationship was becoming more public.

May 2, 2023 - Met Gala glamour

While they attended the Met Gala separately, Kendall and Bad Bunny set tongues wagging as they were observed leaving an after-party together, arms intertwined. Sources suggested their bond was evolving beyond casual encounters.

May 12, 2023 - Courtside chemistry

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a high-profile appearance at a LA Lakers 2023 NBA playoff semi-final game, sitting courtside and sharing smiles and intimate moments in full view of the public.

May 14, 2023 - Black in Santa Monica

The rapper and supermodel recently enjoyed a dinner date in Santa Monica. They were both dressed in stylish black leather outfits, with fashionable accessories to complete their looks — perfectly showing off their couple style.

June 15-21, 2023 - Keeping things private

Keeping their romance tightly under wraps, both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began to address questions about their relationship in interviews. Their responses, though evasive, hinted at a commitment to maintaining their privacy, underscoring the depth of their connection.

July 19, 2023 - Romantic getaways

The couple embarked on a secluded vacation at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho. Candid snapshots of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's trip portrayed genuine happiness and deepening love.

July 31, 2023 - Delilah date night

Jenner was seen wearing an edgy black mesh top with an asymmetrical cut, paired with a delicate black bralette. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny opted for a classic black tank top and a trendy brown leather jacket. The two were seen leaving the Dave Chappelle Comedy Show at Delilah in West Hollywood, California.

August 11, 2023 - Insta revelations

Social media posts began to shed light on their affectionate bond. Bad Bunny's Instagram Stories featured snippets of their life together, including cozy nights and playful outings. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship was no longer just speculation; it was now part of their public personas.

The rapper shows his lady more support (Image via @badbunnypr / Instagram)

The rapper subtly supported his lady by posting a photo on his Story of two cocktails next to an 818 tequila bottle, which is the model’s brand — No caption needed!

August 13, 2023 - Drake dancing

Video of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny getting very close at a Drake concert in in Inglewood, CA ignited a new buzz online. Segments of the pair authentically enjoying each other's presence and displaying cuteness had supporters cheering for their connection.

The rapper was spotted wearing a 'K' necklace, confirming their serious relationship and debunking rumors of a split or other speculations.

September 17, 2023 - Opera House affair

The Puerto Rican rapper and American model enjoyed a lovely night at New York City's majestic Opera House on Sunday, remaining in high spirits and conversation throughout the show.

September 21, 2023 - Milan Fashion Week debut

As Milan Fashion Week took center stage, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made their high-profile front-row debut at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Milan. Their presence at this prestigious event solidified their status as a power couple, captivating fans and intriguing the world.

In a realm where the lines between fame and romance blur incessantly, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have scripted a love story that defies expectations. From their fateful Valentine's Day meeting to their glamorous appearance in Milan, every moment of their journey has been meticulously documented. As fans eagerly await season 4 of The Kardashians, it's evident that this love story is far from over.

Fans can anticipate the enchanting duo gracing their screens in the upcoming season, promising exclusive insights and revelations that will deepen the fans' understanding of The Kardashian universe. Season 4's release & weekly air time as per different timezones -

Pacific Time (PT): September 27, 2023, 9:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): September 27, 2023, 10:00 PM

Central Time (CT): September 27, 2023, 11:00 PM

Eastern Time (ET): September 28, 2023, 12:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): September 28, 2023, 5:00 AM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 28, 2023, 6:00 AM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 28, 2023, 7:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): September 28, 2023, 9:30 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST): September 28, 2023, 1:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 28, 2023, 2:00 PM

Tune in and don't miss a moment of the Kardashian-Jenner family's exciting journey.