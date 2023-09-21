Bad Bunny saw incessant trolls for his outfit choice at the Metropolitan Opera alongside his rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, after a picture was taken of him sporting an MLB sports cap!
The Puerto Rican rapper and the American model were seen enjoying a lovely night at the majestic Opera House in New York City on Sunday night. The pair remained in relatively high spirits throughout the show, constantly in conversation.
Kendall Jenner could be seen wearing a stunning black deep V-neckline dress, looking as classy as ever in the zoomed-in image of the pair. Bad Bunny, however, was the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.
"More of kendall & benito at the Metropolitan Opera House in NYC last night" - Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Updates, X.
Fans relentlessly mocked him for his outfit choice, which consisted of a white button-up - left unbuttoned on top - with a black blazer.
Viewers were left astounded as to how one could go this casually dressed for a night out at the Opera, as thousands of fans thronged social media to let their feelings known about the Latin singer & songwriter's wardrobe mishap. Fans in particular pointed out his MLB cap, which clearly made its way to the wrong party!
This fan was left bewildered at Bunny's choice of clothing, coming down particularly heavy on his choice of cap!
This fan hilariously said that Bad Bunny was in the process of getting a possible hair transplant.
Here are a few more of the best reactions on the internet:
Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in a relationship?
No, American model Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican singer & songwriter Bad Bunny are not romantically involved in a relationship at the moment.
"The Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors: Why They’ve Sparked Internet Jokes—And Angered Some Fans" - Forbes, X.
The pair are in a speculated relationship according to the media. The rumors sparked initially when they were spotted enjoying dinner at a restaurant by TMZ in February 2023.
The pair have also been spotted horseback riding together and heading out to after-parties after the Met Gala.