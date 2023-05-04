Gabriela or Kendall Jenner: Who is Bad Bunny really dating?

Bad Bunny's dating history has become a topic of conversation recently as he has been spotted with someone at various events. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, many fans are convinced he is already seeing someone romantically.

Bad Bunny is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner. The rapper and the model first sparked dating rumors in February of this year after they were seen exiting a restaurant in Beverly Hills. They were spotted once again in West Hollywood the following month.

In April, the duo was spotted going horseback riding together, and the rumored couple was also spotted at Coachella. They were spotted together once again at the afterparty of this year's Met Gala, where they arrived separately.

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, it was reported that Kendall Jenner really liked the Puerto Rican rapper, and things were getting serious. Sources stated that he was charming and a gentleman.

@21metgala @21metgala Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen after dinner in New York City. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen after dinner in New York City. https://t.co/4ByCv1SvQf

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the rapper previously dated Gabriela Berlingeri in 2017 but broke up in late 2022. However, their relationship was mostly kept private. The former couple even revealed their relationship in 2020, three years after they became official.

Bad Bunny may not have time for dating this week due to WWE

Aside from being a Grammy award-winning artist, the 29-year-old has also been heavily involved in professional wrestling, mainly WWE. Since making his first appearance in 2021, the rapper has been involved in some exciting moments in the company.

Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, teaming up with Damian Priest against John Morrison and The Miz. He was also a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble. He even lasted until the final five but was later eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Bad Bunny returned to the company at WrestleMania to join the Spanish commentator team during Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's bout. Later in the match, he interfered as Dominik attempted to cheat. Bunny helped Rey get the win as a result.

The interference resulted in a feud with former partner Damian Priest. He was attacked on RAW after WrestleMania and returned on the April 23 episode. During the show, he challenged Priest to a one-on-one match at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. The bout was then confirmed to be a San Juan Street Fight.

From the looks of it, Bad Bunny's dating life will definitely have to be put on pause this week as he prepares for the exciting match. However, there is also the option of bringing a date to Backlash this weekend.

