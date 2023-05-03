Former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny spotted with Kendall Jenner after Met Gala: Every time the two have been seen together

Famous Puerto Rican rapper and WWE star Bad Bunny has managed to make a big splash in a short period of time. Since starting his career in 2013, Bunny has established himself as one of the top trap and reggaeton musicians. Apart from his music, the Grammy winner is often in the news due to his relationships.

Bad Bunny is currently rumored to be in a relationship with Kendall Jenner. While neither of them has officially confirmed the news, several sources believe that the duo are secretly dating. While the two graced the red carpet separately at the Met Gala, they were spotted together following the event.

Apart from that, Bad Bunny and Kendall have been seen together on several occasions. The rumors began in February when DeuxMoi revealed that the duo were allegedly seen making out at a party in LA. Following that, Bunny and Jenner were seen leaving the same restaurant as Hailey and Justin Bieber on February 19.

On March 12, 2023, Daily Mail reported that The Grammy Award Winner left Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party with Jenner. Just days later, Page Six revealed that the duo had dinner together with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet before leaving the club.

On March 29, US Magazine reported an eyewitness account of the rumored couple's recent outings.Bunny and Kendall were said to be "openly kissing" and "being very affectionate during their dinner date at Sushi Fumi in L.A. Following that, the rumored couple were snapped riding horses together.

Bunny and Kendall also attended Tyler, the Creator's concert in Los Angeles on April 26, 2023.

Bad Bunny is set to lock horns with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023

Bad Bunny is scheduled to lock horns with Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight match at WWE Backlash 2023. Given how the Judgment Day member had previously attacked the rapper, a potential match between the duo was always coming.

Fans can expect this to be an interesting encounter. However, potential interference from Judgment Day and LWO could be in the cards. While Damian Priest is currently the favorite to win the match, the creative team could have LWO help Bunny prevail over his rival on May 6.

