"He really wants to learn English so bad": Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner kissing picture sparks hilarious memefest online 

Rumors of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny pursuing a relationship spread like wildfire after gossip blog DeuxMoi recently claimed that the two were spotted making out at a club in mid-February. It seems like followers can finally believe the speculation as the two were spotted locking lips in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. Internet users have since taken to social media to troll the possible relationship relentlessly.

On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner was spotted heading to a sushi restaurant alongside her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Shortly after, Bad Bunny was spotted following the Jenner sisters. The trio were accompanied by Kendall Jenner’s friend Travis Bennett and his girlfriend as well.

Later, Kendall Jenner was seen giving the singer a hug and a kiss. This is the first time the pair have shown off PDA publicly.

Netizens react to Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

Internet users did not seem to like the latest couple in the block. Netizens endlessly expressed disappointment in Bad Bunny dating Kendall Jenner. A few hilarious reactions read:

astrid ❤️‍🩹 @astridksalazar get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF of my tl get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF of my tl https://t.co/T4pPprXrHj

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF my tl

get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF my tl https://t.co/0Aup02yAvN

robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 @1992_rp Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny probably don’t share one single damn thing in common this relationship makes no sense Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny probably don’t share one single damn thing in common this relationship makes no sense https://t.co/NA4qa9vSzb

jackie @jackiepuente16 how does kendall jenner get to have harry styles and bad bunny ?! i’m sick how does kendall jenner get to have harry styles and bad bunny ?! i’m sick https://t.co/J3d3m8F1uF

04 @puppibyun Kendall Jenner face timing Bad Bunny Kendall Jenner face timing Bad Bunny https://t.co/6XHrmJ9OJx

♡ may ♡ @mangocontaejin me when i run into bad bunny and kendall jenner in public me when i run into bad bunny and kendall jenner in public https://t.co/lhmQCokjoA

xiu_shoegaze @xiu_shoegaze me after hearing Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny me after hearing Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny https://t.co/OhTHRmXEul

lucky clovers @nessuuhhh_ bad bunny and kendall jenner rumors turned out to be true… bad bunny and kendall jenner rumors turned out to be true… https://t.co/7uYKvf7zvX

emily :) @Ewobbuffet Bad bunny Benito and Kendall Jenner kissing



Women who are tired of Kardashians and jenners

Bad bunny Benito and Kendall Jenner kissing Women who are tired of Kardashians and jenners https://t.co/j7wR4SjcDx

It is important to note that neither of the parties involved have confirmed that the pair are in a relationship. The two were simply spotted looking awfully comfortable with each other. Speaking about their union, a source told People magazine that the pair have been:

“Spending time together. Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

What did DeuxMoi say about the alleged couple?

In a blind item, DeuxMoi claimed that the pair were seen playing “tonsil hockey” at a popular Los Angeles club last month. The post read:

“This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night.”

The gossip blog also said in its podcast that it had witnesses who claimed to have seen Jenner leave the club in question with Bunny behind her in his separate vehicle.

Prior to the model being linked to the singer, the former was dating NBA star Devin Booker. However, in November 2022, the pair silently called it quits. Sources claim that the two broke up due to their busy schedules. It has also been alleged that Booker unfollowed Jenner on Instagram right after she was initially seen with Bunny.

Prior to being linked to the Victoria’s Secret model, Bunny was in a relationship with singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri. Speaking about his relationship with her, he said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2020:

“Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone? No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have. I am happy with her. People don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”

The pair are believed to have called it quits earlier this year.

