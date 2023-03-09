"He really wants to learn English so bad": Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner kissing picture sparks hilarious memefest online 

Rumors of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny pursuing a relationship spread like wildfire after gossip blog DeuxMoi recently claimed that the two were spotted making out at a club in mid-February. It seems like followers can finally believe the speculation as the two were spotted locking lips in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. Internet users have since taken to social media to troll the possible relationship relentlessly.
On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner was spotted heading to a sushi restaurant alongside her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Shortly after, Bad Bunny was spotted following the Jenner sisters. The trio were accompanied by Kendall Jenner’s friend Travis Bennett and his girlfriend as well.
Later, Kendall Jenner was seen giving the singer a hug and a kiss. This is the first time the pair have shown off PDA publicly.
Netizens react to Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Internet users did not seem to like the latest couple in the block. Netizens endlessly expressed disappointment in Bad Bunny dating Kendall Jenner. A few hilarious reactions read:
It is important to note that neither of the parties involved have confirmed that the pair are in a relationship. The two were simply spotted looking awfully comfortable with each other. Speaking about their union, a source told People magazine that the pair have been:
“Spending time together. Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”
What did DeuxMoi say about the alleged couple?
In a blind item, DeuxMoi claimed that the pair were seen playing “tonsil hockey” at a popular Los Angeles club last month. The post read:
“This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night.”
The gossip blog also said in its podcast that it had witnesses who claimed to have seen Jenner leave the club in question with Bunny behind her in his separate vehicle.
Prior to the model being linked to the singer, the former was dating NBA star Devin Booker. However, in November 2022, the pair silently called it quits. Sources claim that the two broke up due to their busy schedules. It has also been alleged that Booker unfollowed Jenner on Instagram right after she was initially seen with Bunny.
Prior to being linked to the Victoria’s Secret model, Bunny was in a relationship with singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri. Speaking about his relationship with her, he said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2020:
“Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone? No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have. I am happy with her. People don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”
The pair are believed to have called it quits earlier this year.