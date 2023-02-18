"He's no longer Benito, now he's Ben": Hilarious Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny memes erupt amid latest report

Model and socialite Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny sparked dating rumors after both were seen making out together at a private club in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The rumors were first reported on the podcast DeuxMoi, where the host commented:

"This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night."

The host, DeuxMoi herself, revealed the identity of the "sister" as Kendall Jenner, claiming that she had several witnesses "on the scene" who saw the two make out.

Internet users were shocked and took to social media to share their reactions. One user, @kalatweets, jokingly commented:

Matthew @Matt_g64 @kalatweets We really lost him. He’s no longer Benito , now he’s Ben @kalatweets We really lost him. He’s no longer Benito , now he’s Ben https://t.co/36EQjXSMkx

"Makes me wanna die": Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating rumors do not sit well with netizens

Netizens were shocked to hear rumors of Kendall and Bad Bunny making out, with many stating that it made them "uncomfortable." They shared hilarious reaction memes and sarcastic comments to express their unease at the rumors. User @Jeanetteexp shared a humorous meme and stated:

nanette 🪐 @Jeanetteexp Why are y’all saying Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner kissed ???? Why are y’all saying Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner kissed ???? https://t.co/vlUsuR8uNB

Fans of Bad Bunny, who referred to him by his real name, Benito, mocked Kendall Jenner, commenting that she does not understand his music. One user, @itsJustinRiych, commented:

✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ @itsJustinRitch Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner?!?



Not a Kardashian/Jenner coming to ruin another successful celebrity…keep them demons away from Benito!!! 🤬



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner?!?Not a Kardashian/Jenner coming to ruin another successful celebrity…keep them demons away from Benito!!! 🤬 https://t.co/yfIPKBZEzh

Here are some of the responses seen on Twitter reacting to the dating rumors:

Lizz Dean @DudleyDidRight I don’t want to be dramatic but the thought of bad bunny and Kendall Jenner dating makes me wanna die I don’t want to be dramatic but the thought of bad bunny and Kendall Jenner dating makes me wanna die

andreaa @adreaacc I love how twitter is reacting to Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner y que kissing at a club in L.A last night … lmao like we all just I love how twitter is reacting to Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner y que kissing at a club in L.A last night … lmao like we all just https://t.co/UR43Z3oDNy

🏝️☀️🌊❤️ @badbunnytrellas Kris Jenner after successfully securing Kendall a date with Bad Bunny: Kris Jenner after successfully securing Kendall a date with Bad Bunny: https://t.co/ynSXDBhrk6

Brenda A. 🤍 @brendeezzyy_ someone said kendall jenner doesn't even understand bad bunny someone said kendall jenner doesn't even understand bad bunny 😭😭😭😭

milly⁴ ☆ @bradleyplaylist Kendall Jenner and bad bunny dating?!?!? I didn’t see that coming Kendall Jenner and bad bunny dating?!?!? I didn’t see that coming

Kayley DeLong @ghostly_femme Jason Momoa…Chloé Bailey…now Bad Bunny kissing Kendall Jenner? I can’t take this. I can’t. Someone tell them to pull the plug on this simulation. Jason Momoa…Chloé Bailey…now Bad Bunny kissing Kendall Jenner? I can’t take this. I can’t. Someone tell them to pull the plug on this simulation. https://t.co/60eRVQXkBi

kiara #BLM @Keyargg Hearing bad bunny n Kendall Jenner made out makes me so uncomfortable Hearing bad bunny n Kendall Jenner made out makes me so uncomfortable

dulce @segura_dulce me rn when I see Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner trending me rn when I see Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner trending https://t.co/6APZmN4eB9

melbaby @meloniejordann bad bunny making out w Kendall Jenner will actually be my last straw bad bunny making out w Kendall Jenner will actually be my last straw

Both Jenner and Bad Bunny frequently face rumors about their dating life

Kendall Jenner is an American model and socialite. She rose to fame after starring on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She started modeling at a very young age (fourteen years old), working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots. By 2015, she was walking for Chanel, Alexander Wang, Vera Wang, and Michael Kors, among others.

In 2015, the 27-year-old debuted on Forbes' list of top-earning models at the number sixteen spot with an estimated annual income of $4 million. By 2017, she had been named the top-earning model, ahead of Gisele Bündchen, who reigned for fourteen years.

The supermodel previously dated NBA star Blake Griffin in 2017, but the two broke up in April 2018. She dated another star NBA athlete, Ben Simmons, on and off from June 2018 to February 2020. She dated Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker from June 2020 to October 2022.

Bad Bunny recently moved to Los Angeles and was rumored to have been dating jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri for five years. However, he has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. That has not stopped the internet from speculating about his dating life. Many have been guessing that he and Berlingeri broke up earlier this year after she deleted all his pictures from her social media.

The US Sun noted that the pair were spotted dining with Justin and Hailey Bieber on the same evening following the DeuxMoi podcast. Several paparazzi shots of the four in an SUV have been making the rounds online. However, there has been no photographic confirmation of the two making out or dating.

Both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are yet to comment on the rumors.

