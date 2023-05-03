Unexpected betrayal, crushing defeat - 5 finishes for Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 is almost here! The big show is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The upcoming event, which is already sold out or effectively sold out, will be the first Premium Live Event from World Wrestling Entertainment to be held in Puerto Rico in nearly two decades. The card is stacked too.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will clash, as will Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega. Perhaps the most anticipated bout on the card, however, will see Judgment Day's Damian Priest battle the beloved musician Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight.

This article will dive into the various ways the bout could end. Will there be a massive upset? Could a beloved figure shockingly betray Bad Bunny and thus his faction?

Below are five finishes for Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023

#5. Bad Bunny may pull off the ultimate upset and pin Priest

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Bad Bunny attacks Damian Priest On WWE Raw Bad Bunny attacks Damian Priest On WWE Raw 😳 https://t.co/lHKfcHJGAP

Bad Bunny is not a professional wrestler. He's one of the biggest musical acts in the world, but when it comes to WWE and Sports Entertainment, Bunny is a fan first and foremost.

Still, he does have some in-ring experience. He competed alongside Damian Priest in defeating The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania and even once competed in a Royal Rumble Match. He shocked the world with his in-ring skills, showing serious potential.

Given Bad Bunny's surprising skill level and evident expertise with a Kendo stick, there's a chance he can defeat Priest. With help from the cane and his tenacity, Benito may pin Damian Priest at Backlash.

#4. Judgment Day may help Damian Priest win at WWE Backlash

Judgment Day

An essential part of Damian Priest's dynamic in WWE today is that he doesn't roll alone. The big man joined Edge's side over a year ago in forming The Judgment Day faction. In that time, the lineup has evolved, but the group remains.

Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and the always-hated Dominik Mysterio make up the stable alongside Priest. While Ripley does have a match that night, there's a strong chance some, if not all, of the group, will be ringside for the San Juan Street Fight.

With Judgment Day almost certainly getting involved in the bout at WWE Backlash, Damian will likely pin the multi-platinum-selling artist in his home territory of Puerto Rico. A distraction and a massive Chokeslam could be all it takes.

#3. The Latino World Order may help Bad Bunny win

The Latino World Order

While Judgment Day is a serious threat, another WWE stable could and likely will be ringside for the upcoming San Juan Street Fight. Judgment Day's current rivals are the Latino World Order, and they'll almost certainly make their presence felt.

The group consists of Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, & Zelina Vega, the latter of which has a SmackDown Women's Championship bout the same night. They all despise Judgment Day while also being friendly with Bad Bunny.

The LWO may fight off any interference from Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. Who knows, they may collectively attack Damian as payback for what he's done to them all. Regardless, Bad Bunny may get a big pinfall victory thanks to help from the Latino World Order.

#2. Damian Priest may win cleanly

Damian Priest

Judgment Day is a threat, and there's no question about that. As a stable, very few can compare. The Bloodline and maybe Imperium can claim dominance in modern WWE, but Judgment Day reigns supreme otherwise.

Still, there's no guarantee that the cocky yet brooding faction will even need to help The Archer of Infamy at WWE Backlash. Damian Priest is a former United States Champion with a size, power, and experience advantage over Bad Bunny.

When the two clash in Puerto Rico, Damian Priest may defeat his former friend in the middle of the ring as clean as a sheet. If he hits his giant Chokeslam, there will be no comeback for Bunny. Priest can and likely will win it all on his own.

#1. Santos Escobar may betray the LWO and help Priest win

Best Wrestling Club @wwe_best_club

#Smackdown Rey Mysterio brings back Latino World Order (LWO) along with Santos Escobar and Legado Rey Mysterio brings back Latino World Order (LWO) along with Santos Escobar and Legado #Smackdown https://t.co/4uJ1pHDSL5

As noted, Bad Bunny has close ties to the Latino World Order. The group was re-formed by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who recruited Legado Del Fantasma, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Santos Escobar went from leading a stable to now being a member of one, which is a dramatic change. The group has also routinely gotten beat up and defeated by Judgment Day. Helping Bad Bunny, somebody not even in the group, may become the breaking point for the talented star.

Escobar may end up betraying Bad Bunny at the big show. The LWO and Bad Bunny may have things well in hand before Santos shockingly attacks the best-selling artist, allowing Damian to win. Santos Escobar is a winner and a leader, not a follower. He could prove that at WWE Backlash.

