“Kinda gross”: Fans slam Khloe Kardashian for putting on a “show” for Tatum’s first birthday

Khloe Kardashian recently posted photos on social media showing how she celebrated her son Tatum's first birthday on July 28, 2023. She shares Tatum and five-year-old True with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Tristan and Khloe welcomed their son via surrogacy in July 2022, and to celebrate Tatum's birthday, Khloe shared a carousel of many pictures which had a heartfelt caption.

After wishing him a happy birthday, Khloe said that she believes that "God gives you what you need" and that she needed her son. She noted that God knew that her "heart needed" him.

"I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house,” Khloe went on to add.

Khloe Kardashian also went on to say that she was proud of her son's "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit," and that he lit up every single room.

“There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers," she continued.

Khloe Kardashian then shared more pictures showing off the party's space decoration, and how it went. Needless to say, the pictures she uploaded went quite viral on social media and fans have since been sharing their reactions to the same. Fans flooded her posts with reactions claiming that the whole party seemed like a "show," with one even saying:

Fans react to Khloe's son Tatum's birthday (Image Via Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum's birthday photos draw reactions from fans

Since the theme was all about space, the decorations featured white roses molded to make the sun and stars. There were desert tables everywhere with cupcakes, macaroons, and donuts.

Khloe Kardashian shared pictures of the birthday party that included the minute details that were taken care of to match the theme. However, as mentioned earlier, fans weren't particularly happy with the same and while some said that it was "gluttonous and unnecessary," others said that Khloe's life was an ad."

Fans react to Khloe's son Tatum's birthday (Image Via Instagram)

Fans react to Khloe's son Tatum's birthday (Image Via Instagram)

Fans react to Khloe's son Tatum's birthday (Image Via Instagram)

Fans react to Khloe's son Tatum's birthday (Image Via Instagram)

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are not together

In July 2022, it was first revealed that Khloe and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogacy. People Magazine reported that the couple shared with them the confirmation of the baby who was conceived in November.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," their statement added.

However, only a few months later, news broke that Tristan was cheating on Khloe Kardashian while the two had been planning the surrogate baby. It was revealed that Tristan was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols. The baby was born on December 1, 2022.

In response, Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship and focused on being co-parents to their two children. After the news broke out, Tristan shared a message for Khloe on his social media. He started it off by saying that Khloe didn't deserve being in the position that she was, nor did she deserve the humiliation and heartache he had given her.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he wrote.

Khloe Kardashian has been single for some time and is focusing on her career and children.

Fans of The Kardashians can watch the episodes of season 3 on Hulu and season 4 will premiere on September 28.