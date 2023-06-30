"I'm flabbergasted": The Kardashians fans react after Kris calls Kim the "leader of the family"

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating their personal lives and professional commitments while dealing with tensions surrounding strained relationships and sibling feuds, generating a significant amount of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim's feud continued to brew deeper as the sisters navigated their relationship. The former felt Kim had stolen her thunder by collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana months after her wedding to Travis Barker, where she used the same designer for all her dresses.

To make matters worse, as the family gathered for Kim's birthday dinner, matriarch Kris Jenner called her daughter the "leader of the family," which received a smirk from Kourtney. Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions on the same. While some laughed it out, others didn't agree with the statement. One tweeted:

cHaNdLeR :) obx s3 yas @rulessafehaven Not Kris saying Kim is now like the leader of the fam while Kourtney is also at the birthday dinner and sitting at the same table. Awkward. I'm flabbergasted. #TheKardashians Not Kris saying Kim is now like the leader of the fam while Kourtney is also at the birthday dinner and sitting at the same table. Awkward. I'm flabbergasted. #TheKardashians

Kris calls Kim the "leader of the family" on The Kardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians has seen a lot of dramatic moments throughout the installment. The family members were seen navigating their professional projects and tackling personal issues, which left them with emotional breakdowns. Moreover, the sibling feud between Kourtney and Kim only took a turn for the worse in this week's episode.

The family gathered for Kim's birthday dinner when momager Kris Jenner decided to speak about her daughter as a tribute, making an unintentional but glaring mistake along the way. While dedicating the evening to the SKIMS founder, Kris said:

"You are the strongest woman in the world, you are a rockstar, and I'm so proud of you. We all look up to you, you're a superpower, and you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family. You're the person we all go to."

While Kim was left surprised but grateful at the statement, Kris' comment on The Kardashians saw Kourtney smirk. In a confessional, Kourtney was asked how she felt about Kim being the leader of the family. She said:

"I mean, if she wants to be. It's not a cult I'm following."

Kim, for her part, wasn't ready to hold the title as of yet. While she thanked her mother, she still felt the momager has a few years to go before she handed over the title to her daughter.

"I don't have time to take on those duties. I love you, I'm so honored, but I am not ready for you to pass the baton. You need at least five more years," she said in a confessional.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about why she couldn't have a conversation with her sister Kim over their feud. She felt that her sister copied her wedding and that she never asked how the Lemme founder felt about the collaboration just a few months after the wedding.

"It is who she is to her core. She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with. She’s on her phone the whole time, she can hardly look up and is really hard to engage. It makes me want to run the other way. I just thought, "What else could you take from me? Could I have anything that is mine?""

Fans react to Kris' leader comment about Kim on The Kardashians

Fans took to social media to express their emotions about Kris' comment. While some loved the comment, others weren't too keen about the same.

Tdoos @Thamidee2 Cant wanna distance yourself from the fam and still feel a way at not being called the leader #TheKardashians Cant wanna distance yourself from the fam and still feel a way at not being called the leader #TheKardashians

🦴the og bone collector🦴 @notjordynt twitter.com/notjordynt/sta… 🦴the og bone collector🦴 @notjordynt twitter.com/sheafromthebay… Kris was nasty for saying this… But since its out there its kinda true (from what we see) Kim/Khloe are usually there for everyone in the family while the others are more focused on themselves which is totally fine🤷🏽‍♂️ #TheKardashians Kris was nasty for saying this… But since its out there its kinda true (from what we see) Kim/Khloe are usually there for everyone in the family while the others are more focused on themselves which is totally fine🤷🏽‍♂️ #TheKardashians twitter.com/sheafromthebay… This clip is so funny when you think about it cause clearly Kourtney didn’t like that comment but if we are being real Miss girl do you think that YOU are the leader of the family? I still think Kris shouldn’t have said that cause aren’t you the leader momager!?🤣 #TheKardashians This clip is so funny when you think about it cause clearly Kourtney didn’t like that comment but if we are being real Miss girl do you think that YOU are the leader of the family? I still think Kris shouldn’t have said that cause aren’t you the leader momager!?🤣#TheKardashians twitter.com/notjordynt/sta…

🖤 @AmberTheParty please Lmfao Kris saying Kim is “pretty much the leader of our family at this point” while Kourtney THE OLDEST is right thereplease #TheKardashians Lmfao Kris saying Kim is “pretty much the leader of our family at this point” while Kourtney THE OLDEST is right there 💀💀💀 please #TheKardashians

Monique M @monet239 Sorry Kourtney, Kim is the leader of your family she always has been, you don’t have to follow the cult when you already drank the kool aid so settle down… #TheKardashians Sorry Kourtney, Kim is the leader of your family she always has been, you don’t have to follow the cult when you already drank the kool aid so settle down… #TheKardashians

Some fans felt that the comment was inappropriate. Check it out.

Bravalita @Bravalita



Kourt smirks and looks at Travis.



Travis’s look says A LOT to me. That’s a protective husband who’s fed up with the BS and, I assume, disrespect towards his wife.



#TheKardashians Kris to Kim: You are the leader of our familyKourt smirks and looks at Travis.Travis’s look says A LOT to me. That’s a protective husband who’s fed up with the BS and, I assume, disrespect towards his wife. Kris to Kim: You are the leader of our familyKourt smirks and looks at Travis. Travis’s look says A LOT to me. That’s a protective husband who’s fed up with the BS and, I assume, disrespect towards his wife. #TheKardashians https://t.co/5K2PHsIdrC

✧･ﾟ @arianasdx i’m sorry but as the oldest sibling in my family? if my mom turned to one of my younger sisters and call them the leader of the family at a gathering, i would let her have it once it’s over. #TheKardashians i’m sorry but as the oldest sibling in my family? if my mom turned to one of my younger sisters and call them the leader of the family at a gathering, i would let her have it once it’s over. #TheKardashians

*•♑️•* @KWuNation_1 So interesting that Kris thinks Kim is the leader, why? Cause she brought them fame. She’s the last I’d think off. By no means is she the one that’s for the family or the glue? .. cult is the right word for it #TheKardashians So interesting that Kris thinks Kim is the leader, why? Cause she brought them fame. She’s the last I’d think off. By no means is she the one that’s for the family or the glue? .. cult is the right word for it #TheKardashians

444💜 @astoldbysimmy #thekardashians Kourtney's face when Kris said Kim is the head of the family? Round 2 is brewing between these two Kourtney's face when Kris said Kim is the head of the family? Round 2 is brewing between these two😭 #thekardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians has been getting more intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, tensions are only going to arise as the family navigates complicated dynamics. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes