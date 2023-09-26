“Are we sure this isn’t AI?”: Kim Kardashian’s unrecognizable look for CR Fashion Book sparks hilarious comments online

Kim Kardashian recently had a photoshoot for Carine Roitfield’s Fashion Book which was released on September 25, 2023. Her new hair transformation of a buzz cut and dark edgy undertones were not something netizens were expecting.

The latest Muses Issue was captured by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen. Various media outlets, including Hollywood Life and Glamour, are speculating that the hairstyle is likely a wig, however, the celebrity's team has not disclosed any information on the same.

Netizens have expressed their disbelief over the Kardashian sister's new look. Most of them refuse to believe that the woman in the photoshoot is actually her.

One fan thinks it is an AI generated piece of art, instead of the actual Kim Kardashian. (Images via Twitter/@ThePopTingz)

Kim Kardashian stuns fans over new CR Fashion Book photo shoot

The French editor Carine Roitfeld is internationally recognized for her chic and subversive styling. The Issue 23 of her Muses collection featured Kim Kardashian, the beauty mogul and high fashion enthusiast.

The first thing people noticed about the SKIMS owner's pictures was her buzz-cut hair and as reported by Cosmopolitan, it was likely a wig. Kim Kardashian's face was coated in chalky powder and her eyebrows were drawn in 90's style Edith Piaf level thin.

In the first picture, The Kardashians star soot and dirt-covered scoop neck wife pleaser tank top. She accessorized with old-fashioned black-rimmed glasses, as per Glamour.

The black and white photoshoot also had other still shots. In two back-to-back shots, Kim was seen wearing an oversized black sweater with a belt around her waist posing on a sofa.

The reality star was holding a cigarette with the second picture showing her smudged edgy makeup.

Expand Tweet

There is a 9-image carousel of her smoking a cigarette in a button-up cardigan and one colored picture of her in a Christmas-themed ballet outfit, with an oversized red sweater and ballet skirt and shoes. Kim Kardashian also posed in a see-through lingerie while lighting a cigarette.

The whole photobook seemed so off-brand from the billionaire Kardashian's public image that people were finding it hard to believe that it was actually her.

Some of the reactions from netizens are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Kardashian talks about her children

Expand Tweet

In the CR Fashion Book magazine, Kim also opened up about her life and raising her kids. The socialite has four children with Kanye West. They are North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, as per NBC.

In the accompanying interview, Kim Kardashian said:

"Each one of my babies is so different and I love that and try to nurture that. Lately, I have been traveling with each of my children separately to take them on some one-on-one time exploring different cultures and worlds."

The Kardashian took an instance about her son, Saint's love for soccer, and how she enhanced the bond with him during their travels. She said:

"And at the same time doing things that they are passionate about. For example, Saint loves soccer, so I’ve enjoyed traveling the world to see games and really bonding with him through the sport. I want all of my kids to be 100% who they are."

The Kardashians are known for their big family celebrations and big family tree of six siblings and Kris Jenner's twelve grandchildren. Kim concluded her interview by saying:

"I hope my children will cherish the family community that we’ve tried to instill. For my whole family, we all live close together and the cousins feel like siblings. It’s so special they all have each other."

According to InStyle, it is not confirmed whether Kris Jenner approved of this photoshoot, and media outlets and netizens find the celebrity unrecognizable in these looks.

Kim Kardashian debuted as an actress on American Horror Story: Delicate Part One released on FX Network on September 20, 2023.