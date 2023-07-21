Why does Kim Kardashian think she “jumped into” a relationship with Pete Davidson? Details explored

Kim Kardashian finally opened up about "jumping into" a relationship with comedian, Pete Davidson. Kim started dating Pete just months after ending her six years of marriage with estranged husband, Kanye West. She did not mention the reason behind their break up but did express regret for not waiting longer before entering into another relationship.

On the latest episode of the brand new series The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally spoke about how she quickly jumped into a relationship with Pete Davidson. She also revealed that she was trying to recover from the aftermath of ending her years-long relationship with rapper, Kanye West.

"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast."

Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson helped her escape from divorce drama

In a recent The Kardashian series episode that aired on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Kim got candid talking about seeking solace in a new relationship while going through a highly publicized divorce drama with Kanya West.

In the latest episode, she confessed to her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, that the whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson did provide her a temporary escape. Kim stated that she subsequently realized why using a new relationship as a distraction was not a healthy coping mechanism. She added:

"It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that's not a way to like, run from things."

Advising her sisters, Kim comes up with a positive mantra, “it's better to deal.. Heal…Deal, heal, and then feel”. This motto inspired business mogul Kylie, who jokingly suggested matching tattoos for the family with those empowering words. The sisters also applauded the way she dealt with her divorce.

Kim Kardashian's love life has always been a subject of intense media scrutiny, and her relationship with Pete Davidson was no exception. After filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, the media speculated about the budding romance between Kim and Pete.

The duo officially started dating in November 2021, just a month after their initial encounter at the Met Gala and then during Kim's hosting gig at Saturday Night Live. However, it came to an end just after nine months of them dating in August 2022.

In a May 26, 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared, "it’s obviously sad" even if their relationship lasted for a short time. Adding that she felt, "a lot of guilt", as Pete had to go through a lot because of her previous relationship.

At the beginning of October 2022, Kanye West made a string of deeply troubling statements. He shared antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories, criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, severing business ties, and facing restrictions on various social media platforms.

The former couple had gone through a tuff time in the past few years. Kanye's erratic behavior, including troubling tweets, allegations against Kim's mother, and divulging intimate details about their family and marriage on social media, strained their bond. The former couple share four kids, North (10), Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4).

Additionally, as soon as the news hit the stands, Kanye West celebrated the end of Kim and Pete's relationship by posting a doctored New York Times-style headline declaring Davidson dead.