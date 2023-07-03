“She saw me fail and cry”: How did the baby bar exam help Kim Kardashian and North West's bond?

The Kardashians star and billionaire Kim Kardashian recently spoke to Vogue Italia about her experience of taking the bar exam and failing it thrice before passing. She also discussed how that influenced her bond with her eldest daughter 10-year-old North West. Kim spoke about the challenges she faced during her journey while studying law and the emotional moments she experienced while doing the same.

As she spoke about her experience, Kardashian also told the publication that she and her daughter bonded over feelings of anxiety while approaching an important exam or test. She discussed how this impacted the mother-daughter relationship and said that it helped the two become closer.

"She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test," Kardashian said.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine, Kardashian discussed the challenges she faced during her time preparing for the baby bar exam. As mentioned earlier, she had failed the exam thrice before passing in December 2021. Kardashian said that apart from being happy about clearing the exam, she was also happy that the process had made her closer to her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian finally passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt

In her recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian opened up about how difficult it was to pass the baby bar exam after failing thrice in the past. She also said that it was her daughter North West who stood by her throughout the process.

When the interviewer told Kim that one of their favorite moments to revisit in the show was when Kim passed her baby bar exam, Kardashian expressed a similar sentiment. She told the interviewer that it was one of her favorite episodes as well.

Kim Kardashian said that her daughter North West with her estranged husband Kanye West has been a pillar throughout her time preparing for the exam. She shared how her daughter has seen her struggle throughout and couldn't really fully grasp why her famous mother was studying all the time.

"My daughter was there with me. For a long time it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time," the owner of Skims said.

The baby bar exam is officially known as California's first-year law students exam. It is a daylong test for aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Kim Kardashian's journey to becoming a lawyer has been an unconventional one, as she is studying through the Law Office study program. The program involves training under the supervision of an experienced lawyer or judge. Passing the baby bar exam is a significant milestone that allows her to continue her legal studies and eventually take the full bar exam.

Kim previously failed the baby bar exam thrice making her fourth attempt incredibly important. It was so as it would've been the reality TV star's final attempt and if she were to fail it, she wouldn't have been able to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer.

For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. https://t.co/44UiguM4bJ

As mentioned earlier, Kim Kardashian finally passed her baby bar exam on Monday, December 13, 2023. She took to Twitter to tell her 75 million followers about the same and thanked everyone who had helped her pass the exam.

Kim Kardashian also told the publication how seeing her mother clear the exam helped North West see how important the achievement was for Kim.

"But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally," Kardashian noted.

This poignant moment not only deepened their connection but also allowed North to perceive her mother as a relatable figure. It showed her that her mother was someone who faces challenges head-on and overcomes them with strength and determination.

Apart from North West, Kim also shares three other children, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm with Kanye West.

