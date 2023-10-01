The Kardashians season 4: All Kim and Kourtney fights explained

The Kardashians season 4 has made its highly-anticipated return, encapsulating everything the series is known for family, extravagance, entertainment, and fierce conflicts. The season premiere hinted at potential reconciliation with a joint confessional featuring Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, marking a break from the Dolce Vita feud that dominated the previous season. However, the calm was short-lived as the eldest Kardashians engaged in a heated confrontation on call, leading a pregnant Kourtney to skip the forthcoming Cabo family trip.

Given their history of very public clashes, physical fights, and ugly spats, these events in the premiere of The Kardashians season 4 ultimately led to Kourtney's explosive declaration:

"You're just a f**king witch, and I f**king hate you!"

The Kardashians season 4: Kim and Kourtney Kardashians's decade-long rivalry

2013 - Miami Dash store fight

Exactly a decade before The Kardashians season 4 — During a season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sisters argued over whether or not to keep their Dash stores open. Kourtney wanted to keep them open, but Kim and Khloe disagreed. The argument escalated into a fight, but eventually, the sisters understood Kourtney's reasons for wanting to keep one store open.

Expand Tweet

2015 - Hollywood video game clash

During season 10 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was developing her hit video game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and asked her sisters to provide their likenesses. While the rest of the family agreed, Kourtney initially hesitated, not wanting additional work. Scott Disick's conversation with Kim made her suspect Kourtney was seeking financial gain.

Kourtney clarified her objection was to the way Kim approached her. Eventually, Kourtney agreed, but not before Kim famously quipped:

"I'm not buying her [Kourtney] a fucking pair of shoes, I bought her a fucking career!"

Expand Tweet

2016 - Copying Christmas lights

Christmas 2016 witnessed yet another iconic one of these Kim and Kourtney fights as the two disagreed about their Christmas light displays. Kim created a stir by accusing Kourtney of copying her holiday decorations. Kim mentioned that their common decor in charge had insisted that Kourtney use Kim's decor as her reference point.

Kourtney quickly replied, stating that the lights were relatively common, and she had not copied or even been inspired by Kim's decor since their vibes were entirely different.

This disagreement made the competitive family more secretive about their extravagant holiday decor ideas in the future. The grand celebration of holidays theme has transcended through the decades, with abundant and unique examples seen in The Kardashians season 4, too.

2018 - Holiday card mayhem

In season 15, the sisters argued over scheduling their family Christmas card photoshoot. Kourtney believed Kim, who was organizing the shoot, prioritized her schedule over Kourtney's desire to finish earlier and spend time with her family.

On the other hand, Kim felt her hectic agenda required Kourtney's flexibility. Their disagreement escalated, leading Kim to harshly imply that Kourtney lacked significant contributions or a passion-driven business, taking a dig at her work ethic with the cutting remark:

"She (Kourtney) is the least exciting to look at!"

Following this, Kourtney confided in Khloé, which Kim overheard and retorted, leading to an escalation in the argument where Kourtney accused Kim of being:

"An evil human being!"

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 4, Kourtney and Kim had a contentious phone call where Kourtney expressed herself differently but with the same meaning. Kim appeared to use Kourtney's well-known insecurities to fuel the argument.

2019 - Dior style theft

Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians also saw another one of these infamous Kim and Kourtney fights when Kourtney tried on a pink embellished vintage Dior dress and sought Khloe's opinion on the risqué fit. Khloe, in good spirits, called Kim to get her input. Kourtney jokingly asked Khloe to hang up and call Kendall instead, as their styles aligned more closely.

However, the conversation soon turned hostile, with Kim accusing Kourtney of stealing her style. Kourtney defended herself, emphasizing their distinct personal styles. It's interesting to note that a reverse version of the same theme played out more intensely in The Kardashians season 4.

Expand Tweet

2019 - Candyland birthday disagreements

In 2019, during season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney clashed over planning a joint birthday party for their daughters —North West and Penelope Disick, who were turning 6 and 7, respectively. Kim wanted an indulgent spread of sweets and candies to match the theme, while Kourtney insisted on having more organic, less harmful, and healthier options. However, after the heated discussions, the eldest Kardashians compromised and hosted a successful party.

2019 - Keeping up with boundaries

During season 17 of their reality show, Kim and Khloé became upset with Kourtney for dating someone but not letting without letting the cameras document it. In an intervention, the younger sisters confronted Kourtney for not sharing her personal life, a vital aspect of the show, while they were open about their struggles.

Kourtney stood up for her boundaries and expressed her desire to keep her love life private, leading to a heated debate that left viewers on edge. A similar theme can be noticed resurfacing in The Kardashians season 4, with Kourtney enjoying life with her husband, Travis Barker, and still only sharing to an extent that feels authentic to her.

Expand Tweet

2020 - Major fistfight

During a heated exchange in 2020, the Kardashian sisters experienced an explosive physical altercation, showcasing the depth of their ongoing feud. The dispute initially ignited when Kim directed a veiled critique toward Kendall and Kylie, insinuating that they weren't as committed to their work as Khloe and herself.

The situation took a sharp turn when Kim moved on to intentionally taunt Kourtney for her perceived lack of dedication to her professional endeavors, challenging her work ethic. This verbal battle escalated into an intense physical confrontation, the aftermath of which left both Kim and Kourtney with visible scratches, underscoring the intensity of the feud brewing for years.

This was the last of their significant showdowns before the Dolce Vita feud that seems to be the epicenter of The Kardashians season 4.

Expand Tweet

2023 - Dolce Vita feud

The Kardashians season 4 — tensions between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian reached a boiling point in a clash known as the Dolce Vita feud. This heated confrontation stemmed from a disagreement over Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

According to Kim, designers Dolce & Gabbana approached her for the collaboration, an opportunity that she claimed to have seized because it was her lifelong dream to do so.

However, the crux of the argument was Kourtney's belief that Kim had failed to consult with her elder sister about borrowing elements from her wedding theme. Kourtney perceived this omission as despicably selfish, fueling her suspicion that Kim deliberately undermined Kourtney's big day.

She believed this was all due to Kim's narcissism and lack of concern by taking something personal to Kourtney and making it a business deal or plot point for The Kardashians season 4.

The Kardashian sisters have shared their lives with the world for years, captivating audiences with their glamorous lifestyles, tight-knit bonds, and explosive feuds. Their rivalry has seen its fair share of unforgettable moments, from heated disagreements over Christmas lights to intense physical altercations.

As fans continue to tune in, one can't help but wonder what the future holds for these iconic sisters. Will their bond strengthen, or will their feuds get feistier in The Kardashians season 4? Only time will tell as the drama unfolds in The Kardashians.

Stream The Kardashians season 4's upcoming episodes every Thursday at 11 pm ET on Hulu and Disney+.