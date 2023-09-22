"It's magical": Fans laud as Kim Kardashian shows off daughter North West's painting

On Wednesday, September 20, Kim Kardashian shared daughter North West's stunning sunset painting with her 364 million Instagram followers. The photo, which captured North's take on a beautiful sunset beach scene with purple, orange, and pink colors, has already garnered over 1 million likes and thousands of comments.

While the billionaire reality star has been busy promoting the latest season of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kim's firstborn, North, is busy exploring her artistic prowess. The 10-year-old artist has been steadily making waves in the world of art with her extraordinary talent. A closer look into North West's artistic background, along with exploring the diverse reactions her artwork has sparked, unravels the intriguing narrative surrounding her creative journey, sparking reactions like:

"It's magical."

Netizens react to North West's artistic journey

The reality star shared the photo of her daughter's painting o Instagram, showing off North West's remarkable skill and talent. Kim wrote in the caption,

"North has been working on this sunset landscape painting for a few weeks and it turned out so beautiful. I’m so proud of my baby."

North West's journey as an artist has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite her young age, she has encountered her fair share of criticism and skepticism regarding her art pieces over the years. However, her determination and passion for creativity have driven her to learn and flourish continuously.

This is not the first time Kim has taken to social media to gush about her elder daughter's artistic skills.

North West's early artistic endeavors, including a 2021 painting featuring a snow-covered mountain and lake, garnered attention but also sparked doubts about the authenticity of her work.

In response to skepticism, Kim Kardashian staunchly defended her daughter's abilities, emphasizing North's dedication to oil painting classes and the importance of nurturing children's creative passions. Kim uploaded an Instagram story saying:

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

Kim further clarified that she will not let people dilute her daughter's hard work, passion, or creativity by challenging her talent.

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have consistently praised her artwork and creativity, recognizing it as a form of self-expression and providing unwavering support by enrolling her in extravagant private art lessons to further refine her skills.

Fast forward to the present, North's latest masterpiece—a breathtaking sunset over the ocean—has taken the internet by storm. Fan reactions applauding this piece of art have been flooding social media, signaling a shift from doubt to admiration for this young artistic prodigy, with people recognizing her creative genius. North's artistic journey is an inspiring testament to her resilience and her ability to capture the hearts of art enthusiasts worldwide.

Many lauded her as a prodigy, drawing parallels to her father, Kanye West, a renowned artist and creative genius.

North West's journey as an emerging artist serves as a powerful reminder that genius knows no age boundaries, emphasizing the significance of nurturing and refining one's innate talents. Her unwavering commitment to her craft, coupled with her remarkable ability to capture the sheer beauty of nature through her artwork, stands as an inspiring beacon for aspiring young artists around the world.

Fans are not only excited to witness her continued artistic evolution but are also eagerly awaiting the newest season of The Kardashians on Hulu. The Kardashians season 4 is set to release on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, September 28.