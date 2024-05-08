"My son looks like my brother"- Khloe Kardashian claims she "offended" ex Tristan Thompson by asking for repeated paternity tests

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 39, revealed that she made Tristan Thomson take multiple paternity tests for their son, Tatum, which “offended” her ex. The ex-couple share two children together, their daughter True, 6, and Tatum, 1.

Because Tatum is an IVF baby and was born via surrogate, Kardashian made Thompson take three paternity tests to confirm if the NBA player is the father of their baby. This came after the reality star discovered how her son looks eerily similar to her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian dished about the Thompson’s triple take on the paternity test when she appeared on the SHE MD podcast. She said:

“My son looks just like my brother, and my brother’s one of my favorite people.”

“He was so offended”- Khloe Kardashian asked Tristan Thompson to take a paternity test

In the latest SHE MD podcast, dated May 7, with Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi, AKA Dr. A, Khloe Kardashian talked about the birth of her two children, including her surrogacy journey.

Talking about her son, Tatum, Khloe mentioned finding strong reflections of her brother and their late father, Robert Kardashian. She also mentioned her son being “sarcastic,” which reminds her of her father’s “dry, silly, crazy sense of humor.”

Haney also mentioned to Khloe that Tatum “looks more like Rob” to which the Kardashian star agreed. It led her to question her son’s paternity, leading her to ask her ex for a third DNA test.

Talking about the basketball player’s reaction to it, she said:

“Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?’ I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended.”

Read more: The Voice season 25 episode 16 recap

Khloe recalled being insistent that the NBA player takes multiple DNA tests for her peace of mind, to which Dr. A reassured the reality star that “This [Tatum] is yours.”

The Kardashian star also opened up about her relationship with her ex, saying that they “get along so well now.” Khloe Kardashian mentioned:

“We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids.”

The reality star also shared her appreciation for Thompson, who she said is an “incredible father.”

“I’ve seen some other fathers that are not great fathers, and I’m just very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that’s active every single day even though he doesn’t live here full time,” she said.

Read more: The Amazing Race 36: Elimination order explored

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who are co-parents to their two children, were on and off until their final split, which happened mere weeks before they had an embryo transfer to have their son, Tatum.

As for her current romantic life, the reality star mentioned in the podcast that she’s not actively dating or looking to date anyone, but also noted that she’s not closed off to the idea.

Read more: Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Meet the cast