Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Meet the cast

Fans' most beloved spin-off of the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Mediterranean, is back for season 9. The wait will be over on Monday, June 3, as the show premieres on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.

Season 9 will see the return of Captain Sandy who has been with the series for seven consecutive seasons. She will be at the helm of the motorboat, Mustique, alongside other familiar faces like Aesha Scott and Elena Dubaich.

Viewers believe the list of all nine crew members put out by Bravo seems full of promise, even though six of them have never experienced the shoot life while onboard.

The nine crew members on Below Deck Mediterranean season 9

1) Captain Sandy Yawn

With 36 years' experience in the yachting industry, Captain Sandy has always managed to make it look easy to guests, no matter what goes on behind the scenes. In an interview with Bravo, when the captain was asked for her thoughts on the boat Mustique, she said,

"I was excited to run it because it was built in the same shipyard as the White Star, the vessel I became captain on in 2003".

Captain Sandy Yawn (Image via Instagram/@captainsandrayawn)

When she was asked about her favorite activities to do in her free time, she mentioned skiing, snowboarding, and playing in the water.

2) Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Aesha Scott is a familiar face from Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Mediterranean. Her skills and will to do her best have gotten her back on the show yet again. She has eight years' experience and likes to nap or text Scotty in her free time, if she gets any, according to Bravo.

Aesha Scott (Image via Instagram/@aesha_jean)

3) Stew Elena Dubaich

Elena is a highly experienced stew, with 8 years' experience to her name. She has several skills, such as those of a massage therapist, personal trainer, and yoga instructor. Her favorite activities, reportedly, are lifting weights and regaining muscle mass.

Elena Dubaich (Image via Instagram/@thebalkanbicuit)

4) Stew Bri Muller

Bri has three years' experience in yachting and hails from South Africa. Her special skill is doing nails, as she took a course on it. In her free time, Bri likes getting into the water. She also likes water sports such as snorkeling, scuba diving, tubing, and jumping off the sun deck.

Bri Muller (Image via Instagram/@bri.g.muller)

5) Chef Jonathan Shillingford

After Chef Anthony Iracane was fired from Below Deck's ongoing season, Bravo has made sure to get a competent chef for Below Deck Mediterranean. With 7 years' experience in the yachting industry, Jonathan is a capable boat chef. Jonathan mentioned "twerking" and "singing" as his special skills in the interview, and said that his mom was his rock.

Jonathan (Image via Instagram/@shillingfordj)

6) Deckhand Nathan Gallagher

Nathan is relatively new to the scene, with only two years' experience in the industry. In his Bravo interview, Nathan stated "making people laugh" is a special skill, and revealed that he was currently saving up for a house in Spain, so he was keeping his time off limited.

Nathan Gallagher (Image via Instagram/@nathanjgallagher_)

7) Deckhand Gael Cameron

This deckhand from Australia has 3 years' experience as a deckhand and likes free diving, scuba diving, and eating. In her Bravo interview of Below Deck Mediterranean stars, Gael shared that her favorite place was Thailand, which she thought had the best waters, food, and atmosphere.

Gael Cameron (Image via Instagram/@gaellcameron)

8) Deckhand Joe Bradley

Joe has three years' experience when it comes to yacht life, making him a great addition to Below Deck Mediterranean. Since Joe hails from Spain, he has an extra edge when handling Spanish-speaking guests. He comes off as a person who loves adventure because his hobbies are rock climbing, motorbiking, and go-karting. However, he also likes to watch sunsets and play his guitar or piano.

Joe Bradley (Image via Instagram/@joebradley_)

9) Bosun Iain Maclean

With 5 years' experience in the industry, Iain believes his special skills of being friendly and positive all the time have gotten him a long way. Iain has a very outgoing personality as he likes to go hiking and surfing, go to music festivals, and hang out with friends and family.

Iain Maclean (Image via Bravo)

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 will drop every Monday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET, from June 3 onwards.