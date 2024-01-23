Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 finale: Recap and more details explored

The previous episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 dropped several hints on what was to ensue in the finale. Episode 16, which was the finale, was as chaotic as expected if not more, and indeed helped fans bid a grand goodbye to one more show of the Below Deck franchise.

The episode, titled Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, had Natalya joining the crew, which the avid fans already knew as was disclosed in the previous episode. It showed mends in the friendship between Natalya and Kyle, which was surprising because he was the reason she left the show.

Everyone already knew Jessica was being played by Luka, but the finale episode acted as a first-hand demonstration of what it's like to date Luka.

What happened before the big party on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8's finale episode?

After the hectic previous episode, the crew let out a sigh of relief because the charter that stayed on board for two straight days was finally going out to explore Portofino.

But that certainly didn't mean they had left because they expected a foam party dinner that the crew was responsible for setting up. Tumi instructed Max and Lily to start setting up the pool for the same.

To the guest's dismay, they didn't see any foam when they arrived, the reason being Max not being able to decipher the French instruction manual for the foaming machine.

Disappointed, Tumi asks Lily to distract the guests by making them play her famous games, and while they're at it, Kyle figures out a way to get the pool foamy. The day ends with Chef Jack delivering the Surf and Turf-themed dinner he promised and it was a big hit as always.

The chaotic Below Deck Mediterranean finale party

Sandy's fan backlash didn't stop her from making big, as she announced the crew's earnings this season of Below Deck Mediterranean to be $14,279 per person. She then smartly scooted out, paving the way for the crew to enjoy their final night.

Jessica is pissed at Luka even before Natalya has made her grand entrance because she overhears Kyle talking about Luka's flirty messages to the latter. She brings Luka to the side and calls him a "wh*re" for treating her that way.

When Natalya makes her grand entry, it doesn't take too long for her and Luka to start making out, which acts as a domino effect that gets a drunk Jessica jealous and makes her kiss a random guy.

Natalya and Kyle address their differences, admit to not wanting any bad blood, and decide to amicably be friends again. Kyle apologizes to Nat saying he was wrong to take out his anger, caused by Max, on her.

The real pot stir was when Max asked Lily and Jack if he could kiss Jessica just to make Luka jealous. He said he was losing respect for him with the way he treats Jessica.

Lily and Jack don't agree but don't disagree either, which leads to Max and Jess making out, only without Luka in sight which defies the whole point of their kiss.

Luka being Luka starts flirting with Jess again and Jess being Jess, responds positively. Lara is ticked off by Jessica's behavior and decides to pull her aside for a talk.

She tells her she shouldn't be swooning for a guy who doesn't want her if she respects herself. Kyle also chimes in, reminding her about Luka's shenanigans with other girls on Below Deck Mediterranean.

It seems as though Jessica took their advice because the next morning she and Luka leave the boat separately. In his final confessional, Luka expresses regrets for his actions from the previous night. Kyle tearfully expresses gratitude to Sandy, which marks a happy-ish end to Below Deck Mediterranean season 8.

Not much is known about a renewal of Below Deck Mediterranean's season 9, but the fan following of the show suggests there will be one soon.