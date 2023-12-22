Captain Sandy's phone call scene raises questions among "Below Deck Med" fans

Bravo’s epic Below Deck Mediterranean series does not generally give its plethora of viewers any reason to complain. However, even the long-running series is bound to result in some errors that go unnoticed by the showrunners and the network’s editing staff.

Such an error, which involved popular Captain Sandy Yawn on a recent season 8 episode, led to a range of reactions from people online. Initially, only a handful of fans noticed the mistake and quickly used the opportunity to point it out on the social media platform Reddit.

Below Deck Mediterranean fan spots hilarious editing error on season 8 episode

Initially, it was user u/Its_In_The_Vault who pointed the error out via a Reddit post, and posted the following caption:

“This is hilarious, Captain Sandy supposedly “on the phone” ordering a ride for a crew member to send to the doctor, but her IPhone is lit up and there’s no call currently in progress.”

Unfortunately, Yawn, who is at the helm of everything that goes down on the luxury ship part of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, was seen making a call on the show. The captain was supposed to call a doctor in and order a ride for the medical professional. However, fans quickly realized that during the scene, the phone actually had no call in progress.

Comment byu/_Its_In_The_Vault from discussion inbelowdeck Expand Post

Comment byu/_Its_In_The_Vault from discussion inbelowdeck Expand Post

Comment byu/_Its_In_The_Vault from discussion inbelowdeck Expand Post

Comment byu/_Its_In_The_Vault from discussion inbelowdeck Expand Post

The hilarious error confirmed that the captain might as well only be in charge of everything for the sake of the show, and not in reality. Of course, it's possible that Sandy Yawn was only asked to record the call again so that it might be shown in that particular episode.

Comment byu/_Its_In_The_Vault from discussion inbelowdeck Expand Post

Comment byu/_Its_In_The_Vault from discussion inbelowdeck Expand Post

Regardless, it is clear that the error in question was due to an editing mistake, and could easily have been avoided. Many fans seemingly commented on the post that the error might as well be a continuity error, which was deliberately left by the showrunners. They said:

"It's all a puzzle put together because nothing happens picture perfect. That’s the beauty of production."

The majority, on the other hand, just stated that Sandy Yawn was an excellent actor and that it was an error. Of course, it is only the network that can explain exactly how the error was left behind.

Some theorized under the Reddit post that Yawn may have previously made the call but revealed some private information that could not be part of the final episode. That could also have led to the scene being recreated, although it is most probably a result of a simple editing error.

Regardless, new episodes of the ongoing Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 air on Bravo every Wednesday, at 9 pm ET.