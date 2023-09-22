Below Deck Mediterranean season 8: Everything we know so far

The Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 crew is gearing up for another enthralling charter, this time along the pristine Italian Riviera. Bravo teased season 8 on September 1, indicating that the M/Y Mustique is ready to set sail for another exhilarating voyage. A fan-favorite commander, Captain Sandy, returns to take the helm once more and will be joined by six fresh faces and three familiar ones.

Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean is set air season 8 on September 25 at 9 pm ET, offering viewers an enticing glimpse into the high-stakes world of luxury yachting. With new faces joining the roster and preparations in full swing, viewers can anticipate a riveting return filled with demanding guests, boatmances, and a level of drama that aims to surpass even the most unforgettable moments from previous seasons.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 - Charter and crew details

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 is scheduled to cast off on September 25 at 9 pm ET, promising to reunite beloved crew members for another captivating season as they prepare to navigate the open seas with all hands on deck. Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew will take their greats cruising along the enchanting coastline of the Italian Riviera amidst the historic façade of Genoa, Italy.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 reads:

"Follow crew members living and working aboard a 180’ mega-yacht as it undertakes a charter season in the Mediterranean. Providing unparalleled service to wealthy and uncompromising guests is made even more difficult as the team faces everything from love triangles to seeing fellow crew members shockingly cross the line with guests."

Cruiser: The 180-foot Motor Yacht Mustique accommodates up to 12 guests in six cabins. It features a fully equipped kitchen, a deck space with jet skis and water toys, a hot tub, and a luxurious sky lounge with a bar. A talented chef serves the dining saloon, and the main salon offers a large-screen TV, grand piano, and an extensive music and film library.

Crew: The 10 crew members in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 comprises of Captain Sandy commanding a crew of three familiar faces and six new yachties.

Returning members are Captain Sandy Yawn, Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, Stew Kyle Viljoen, and Stew Natalya Scudder. The new members are Lead Deckhand Luka Brunton, Chef Jack Luby, Stew Jessika Asai, Deckhands Lara Du Preez and Haleigh Gorman, and Bosun Ruan Irving.

Deeper dive into the Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 crew

4 returning crew members:

1. Sandy Yawn

Designation - Captain

Hometown - Bradenton, Florida

About - With 33 years of yachting experience, Captain Sandy Yawn returns as the respected leader of the crew, known for her authority on board.

2. Tumi Mhlongo

Designation - Chief Stew

Hometown - Johannesburg, South Africa

About - The Chief Stewardess, boasting 3 years of experience and a talent for creating stunning tablescapes to elevate the guest experience.

3. Kyle Viljoen

Designation - Stew

Hometown - Springs, South Africa

About - Kyle Viljoen brings 6 years of yachting experience to the steward role, ensuring guests have a memorable experience.

4. Natalya Scudder

Designation - Stew

Hometown - Perth, Western Australia

About - An experienced steward with 8 years in the industry, dedicated to providing top-notch service.

6 new yachties:

1. Luka Brunton

Designation - Lead Deckhand

Hometown - Raglan, New Zealand

About - Previously seen in Below Deck Down Under season 2, Luka takes on the role of Lead Deckhand, ready to lead the deck team with precision and skill.

2. Jack Luby

Designation: Chef

Hometown: Liverpool, England

About: Hailing from Liverpool, England, Jack Luby, a chef with 3 years of yachting experience and 14 years in culinary arts, promises to deliver exquisite dining experiences.

3. Jessika Asai

Designation: Stew

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

About: Jessika boasts 4 years of yachting experience and is set to assist in delivering top-notch service throughout the season.

4. Ruan Irving

Designation: Bosun

Hometown: Margate, South Africa

About: With a decade of experience in the industry, Bosun Ruan is responsible for managing deck operations and ensuring safety on board.

5. Lara Du Preez

Designation: Deckhand

Hometown: Hermanus, South Africa

About: Lara is a four-year yachting veteran who contributes her skills as a deckhand, helping to keep the yacht in shipshape condition.

6. Haleigh Gorman

Designation: Deckhand

Hometown: Langhorne, Pennsylvania

About: Haleigh brings her expertise in activities like hiking, scuba diving, and fishing to the crew, with 10 years of experience on small ships.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 - Streaming details and air time

As anticipation mounts for Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, fans around the world eagerly await the chance to experience this captivating journey. With the streaming details and air times now at their fingertips, viewers can prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure along the Italian Riviera. The timezone-specific air schedule ensures that no matter where you are, you won't miss a moment of excitement.

Pacific Time (PT): September 25 at 6 pm

Mountain Time (MT): September 25 at 7 pm

Central Time (CT): September 25 at 8 pm

Eastern Time (ET): September 25 at 9 pm

British Summer Time (BST): September 26 at 2 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 26 at 3 am

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 26 at 4 am

India Standard Time (IST): September 26 at 6:30 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): September 26 at 9 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 26 at 11 am

Tune into Bravo on September 25 at 9 pm ET to join the Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 crew on their exciting nautical adventure.