Below Deck season 11: Expected release window, cast and everything we know so far

Bravo's fan-favorite sea-time saga, Below Deck season 11 is set to return to the channel in the next few months. Fans are thrilled about getting to see some of their favorite crew members on the yacht. However, they are just as gutted that an OG member of the crew sailed into the sunset last season and wouldn't be returning to the show. The person not returning this season is Captain Lee Rosbach, who has been on the show since it began in 2011.

Below Deck, season 11 sparked significant buzz amongst the show's loyal fanbase even before the previous season concluded in March 2023. They have been on the edge of their seats with all the drama and speculation surrounding the cast. Fans have been excited to know more, especially after the guests of the superyacht St. David took to social media to rave about their escapades on it.

The new season of the show will give fans a glimpse into the lives of the crew members as they journey through the waters of the Caribbean.

Below Deck season 11 - Premiere date, location and cast

As it has done for nearly a decade, the new season of Below Deck is expected to premiere during the fall window between October and November. However, Bravo has yet to announce the official premiere date for its latest season. Additionally, fans can also expect the final list of cast members and the final air date for season 11 to be announced in the next few weeks. It is worth noting that the new season of the show will reportedly be filmed along the coast of Grenada.

Chef Rachel Hargrove - Below Deck (Image via Instagram/@chefrachelhargrove)

Below Deck season 11 will continue with its concept of a rotational crew and fans can expect to see some fresh faces aboard St. David. However, they will also see their favorite crew members this season as well. Lead Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Steward Fraser Olender, who have been on the series since their debut in seasons 8 and 9 respectively, are all set to return for season 11.

The Below Deck OG - Captain Lee gets replaced in season 11 (Image via Bravo/Getty)

However, as mentioned earlier, the iconic nautical commander Lee Rosbach, won't return for this season after starring in the series since its debut in 2011. The 73-year-old captain spilled some interesting details about his departure from the season 11 of the show.

He said that while he didn't retire from the show, he wasn't invited back by the makers.

"I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn't get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was," the captain noted.

Below Deck Adventure - Captain Kerry Titheradge taps in for Lee (Image via Bravo/Getty)

Captain Lee confirmed that there was no bad blood with the production. He said that he had not been asked to return for Below Deck season 11 due to concerns about his health after his premature exit in season 10.

He graciously advised fellow Bravo star Captain Kerry Titheradge — who starred on Below Deck Adventure on navigating the currents. Kerry is set to take charge of the luxury yacht and crew as Lee's replacement this season.

"Be yourself. Be that same guy I was playing golf with," Captain Lee said.

Caribbean Superyacht: St David - Below Deck season 11 (Image via St David/YachtCharterFleet)

Captain Lee did say that he would be open to reprising his role as the 'Stud of the Sea' and leading the crew for a charter in an upcoming season even if the ratings tanked.

"We came to an agreement and I’m going to be doing some things for them in the next year," he noted.

The crew of Below Deck season 11 will explore the islands along the coast of Grenada under Captain Kerry's command. Fans are excited to see Below Deck season 11 whenever it airs on Bravo.