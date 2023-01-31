Below Deck Adventure season 1 finale release date, air time, and synopsis

Below Deck Adventure is set to wrap up season one this week with its finale episode. In the upcoming episode, the chief stew has to model for a guest in a cave, however, it may not be the biggest disaster of the episode as the deckhands try to help Jess out with her seafood menu.

The synopsis of the season finale reads:

"After Kerry calls out her intimidating behaviour, Jess makes a decision on whether or not to leave the Mercury; Faye faces her toughest test yet when she has to model the primary's dress at a photo shoot; Seth confronts Kasie."

Below Deck Adventure season one episode 13 is set to air on Tuesday, January 31, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The Below Deck Adventure crew makes their way to the Marble Caves in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck Adventure, the cast members make their way for a photo shoot. The primary wants the crew to try on some of her clothes and model them, which is a tough test for Faye.

In a promo uploaded to Bravo, Faye said:

"Today, the guests are going underground. The marble caves are just gorgeous. It is just the perfect backdrop for the photoshoot."

She adds that it has a “state-of-the-art” kitchen where Jess can happily prepare lunch. The clip also shows Jess in the kitchen preparing salmon, crabs, and oysters.

Speaking about the photo shoot, the Below Deck Adventure chief stew said that she would go first followed by Casey. She said this was because she wanted Oriana in charge of the service with “Jess being an absolute wild card.” Faye added that she needs someone who can snap the whip a little bit more.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the crew makes their way into a really dark cave, which is the venue for the upcoming photo shoot.

Faye explains that they’re going to try on their dresses and take some photos. Oriana states that she’s not really “model material” but the chief stew tells the latter to look at her and says that she isn’t either.

Seth tries to help with the seafood extravaganza that Jess creates for the guests but is seen having trouble and ruining some food in the process.

In a confessional, Faye states that this is every chief stew’s worst nightmare. The clip also shows the crew getting along rather well, as Faye tells Seth that he can cuddle her while they’re in the car and later makes it to his cabin at night.

Previously on Below Deck Adventure

Last week, while Jess and Faye came up with a plan for the picnic menu together, she went back on her word and fed the guests pizzas before the picnic and refused to prepare food for the picnic.

When the guests were done with their horse riding tour, they found that there were only snacks and drinks but no proper food which upset the Below Deck Adventure guests.

Prior to the picnic, Jess prepared a crawfish and crab dish for the guests and asked them if they would like pizza. Faye asked Jess about the plan and the food for the picnic, and the latter said that she was not going to run with the snack since it was a “silly idea.” Faye informed her that that is what they discussed, the chef told her that she flows naturally.

Faye told her that it would make her look bad if they didn’t have any food when they got off the horses and her Below Deck Adventure cast member told her to figure it out.

Tune in on Tuesday, January 31, at 9 pm ET to see what happens next on Bravo.

