“She's in love with Gary”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht's fans ripped Daisy Kelliher following her appearance on WWHL

A midseason trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 was released on Monday, June 5, 2023, after which many questions emerged, especially regarding the relationship between Gary King and Daisy Kelliher. The show's teaser featured Gary announcing that he got intimate with Daisy, but he didn't confirm the exact date of this. In the dramatic trailer, Daisy can be heard telling Gary:

“You f*cking could have had me a million times over, and you didn’t want me. Now that you can’t have me, now you f***ing want me.”

Daisy was also seen telling Gary not to speak about the matter.

Watch What Happens Live recently featured Daisy Kelliher and Alex Propson from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where the two gave quite a few insights into the ongoing season 4.

After Gary's shocking reveal in the Sailing Yacht midseason trailer, Daisy's conversation on WWHL gained a lot of attention from fans. Among other things, she shared her favorite bits about Gary, saying that his Spanish language skills, his love for parties, his devotion to his mother, and his big heart are all things she enjoys about him.

Seeing this, many fans predicted that Daisy had feelings for Gary.

"I'm so curious to see the reunion because I'm very disappointed in Daisy's answers tonight. It seems like she's in love with Gary."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Gary King smells better than Colin MacRae, according to Daisy Kelliher

It was at the start of season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht that Daisy and Colin began their romance. However, with the revelation that Gary and Daisy did more than just make out in the hot tub during season 3 of the show, the latter was left in a tough spot.

In the trailer, when Colin learned about Daisy and Gary's secret hookup, he was heard saying:

“All makes sense now. The chemistry that they have, the way they look at each other, I thought it was all friends. It all makes sense now!”

As part of her WWHL appearance, Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Daisy answered questions about Gary and Colin MacRae. During the interview, she stated that Gary is more fun on a crew night out than Colin and even smells better. Also, she pointed out that Colin is a much better gentleman than Gary.

When asked which of them kisses better, she refused to choose between them and answered by saying "Alex" instead. Moreover, Daisy denied taking any names when she was asked who is a better lover between the two. Regarding the question of who she sees herself settling down with between the two of them, Daisy once again picked Alex.

During the conversation, she also explained how Colin has to "own up" to many things in the upcoming reunion.

Daisy Kelliher counts down the TOP FIVE things she loves about Gary King.

Daisy's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen drew a lot of fans' attention

Following the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode featuring Daisy Kelliher and Alex Propson, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media. According to some fans, Daisy's conversation with Andy at the interview led them to believe she is with Gary now.

Some even predicted that Daisy and Colin would no longer be together.

"OMG Daisy REALLY REALLY has a problem with Colin, what could he have DONE"

She said he's complicated and needs to own up to a lot at the reunion.



I'm shocked because he doesn't give me that impression.



If anything, I have a lot of questions about her and Gary.



"I guess Daisy and Colin aren't together anymore. She said he's complicated and needs to own up to a lot at the reunion. I'm shocked because he doesn't give me that impression. If anything, I have a lot of questions about her and Gary."

Based on the responses from Daisy on WWHL I'm guessing it didn't work out with Colin and Gary got into her head again.

"Noooooo it sounds like Colin and Daisy are on the outs"

On June 12, 2023, Bravo will air the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, at 8 pm ET.

