Who is Alex Propson? Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand has a captain's license

The much-awaited reality series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, is all set to premiere on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members managing the charter as well as its guests while also navigating the issues between them, including team dynamics, impending issues, personal relationships, and many other aspects.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature a brand new deckhand in Alex Propson. He is all set to embark on a new adventure with a captain's license, sailing with his teammates on Parsifal III, headed by Captain Glenn Shephard, who will steer the ship ahead.

Returning to this season of the Bravo series are OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae. They will be accompanied by newcomers including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Alex Propson entered the industry through networking

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature an eclectic cast who will navigate the troubled waters near Sardina, Italy. With Captain Glenn Shephard steering the ship with Parsifal III, the deckhand will be seen reporting to the Captain as well as the exterior head and first mate Gary King.

Alex Propson, 34, is a Wisconsin native. He spent his entire childhood in Appletown and completed his schooling there. The deckhand later moved to Oshkosh and completed his education at the University of Wisconsin. After earning his bachelor's degree, he began his career as a sales manager.

He entered the yachting industry using his communication skills to network with people from the same background in Los Angeles. He eventually moved to South Florida and continued to pursue his career as a deckhand, and also earned his captain's license.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member will be accompanied by first mate Gary King and fellow deckhand Chase Lemacks on Parsifal III. His Bravo bio reads:

"The career change was influenced by the pandemic after spending eight years in sales. You can always find Alex staying active whether practicing yoga, playing basketball or diving in top destinations around the world."

Alex has over 3.3K followers on Instagram. In his bio, he describes himself in a few words - "The Nauti Man," "Semi pro-picture taker," and "part-time picture subject." He frequently updates his followers about his travels, adventures, time with family, friends, and much more.

How does the Below Deck Sailing Yacht synopsis describe the cast dynamics?

The official synopsis describes the dynamics between the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members. It says:

"Captain Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay."

It further reads:

"In the galley, Chef Ilesha's cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase."

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht promises to deliver a fair share of emotions, tears, fun, parties as well as tension as the cast navigates their charter guests. This season will test them to their limits. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 this Monday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

