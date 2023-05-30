"Get it, Daisy": How are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans receiving Daisy and Colin's newfound dynamic?

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members managing the superyacht and delivering their duties. They also navigated personal relationships, strained friendships, and newfound relationships. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama in the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy and Colin shared a kiss and formed a new dynamic. The chief stew has been associated with castmate Gary for the past three seasons, and now has formed a potential romance with Colin, who has been Gary's good friend.

While fans will have to wait and see how the new dynamic rests with the cast and how Daisy and Colin proceed forward, they celebrated the duo's moment. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has seen a lot of drama over the past three seasons and continues to do so with the latest installment. Season 4 of the show saw the return of OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They are accompanied by newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Daisy and Colin get intimate on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members managing their regular charter guests and preparing a talent show for them. The crew brought out their dancing and music skills to entertain the guests and finish the charter on a high with a huge tip to add to each of their resume. However, a lot of drama followed soon as the cast navigated their relationships.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Cheers to B***ies, reads:

"After Chase confides in Gary about Alex's lackluster work ethic, Chase's trust is broken when Gary tells Alex about their conversation."

Throughout the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, viewers witnessed the hints of a new dynamic being formed. Chief Stew Daisy and first engineer Colin were seen interacting at regular intervals, be it the talent show preparations or just meeting each other at the lobby.

By the end of the episode, tensions were high as the crew navigated their relationships. First Mate Gary made out with stew Mads Herrara, while OG castmates Colin and Daisy made out at the staircase of the main cabin, which sent shock waves through the fandom.

Since the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy has always been associated with her fellow castmate Gary. The duo have had several ups and downs in their relationship over the past three seasons of the franchise. However, gears shifted in the fourth installment.

When the official trailer for season 4 was released, viewers witnessed the clip of Daisy and Colin being intimate on the boat and eagerly waiting for the scene to pop up in the episode. This week, fans witnessed the duo navigate a new dynamic as they shared a kiss, without Gary's knowledge.

Fans rejoice at Daisy and Colin's dynamic on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans took to social media to celebrate Daisy and Colin's newfound relationship. While they have to wait for how it pans out from now on, they didn't hold back on celebrating the incident. Check it out.

Sonia @tablenine WHAT TF HAPPENED?!? Colin and Daisy were kissing like that was NOT the first time and it was born from utter chaos?!?! #BelowDeckSailing we are absolutely WHAT TF HAPPENED?!? Colin and Daisy were kissing like that was NOT the first time and it was born from utter chaos?!?! #BelowDeckSailing we are absolutely https://t.co/ZkC3b3tMjc

Just Marissa @MarissaRapier

I like them both so much!! Yay!! Colin and Daisy sitting in a bunk... K-i-s-s-i-n-gI like them both so much!! #belowdecksailing Yay!! Colin and Daisy sitting in a bunk... K-i-s-s-i-n-g I like them both so much!! #belowdecksailing

Kristina @KLynnRN I was literally half asleep until that Colin/Daisy kiss and now … #BelowDeckSailing I was literally half asleep until that Colin/Daisy kiss and now … #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/8TOPJN5YVR

Fans celebrated that they finally witnessed the moment they had been waiting for. Check it out.

ChristyBelle @BravoPsychoFan twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Theres no one better than Daisy to pop Colins BelowDeck cherry. #belowdecksailing Theres no one better than Daisy to pop Colins BelowDeck cherry. #belowdecksailing twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kZcBIWJFG2

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is only getting more interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get involved in even more complicated dynamics, leading to more drama. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them for the rest of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

