"Shooting missiles at his crew": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam captain Glenn as he questions Daisy's work

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 6 aired on Bravo on Monday, May 15, at 8:00 pm ET. The episode showcased chief stew Daisy breaking down after being questioned by captain Glenn Shephard about her work. The latter mentioned in a group meeting that the food was arriving at the tables later than expected and the table cleaning was also taking too much time.
He asked Daisy to work "smarter" and push for that "remaining 5%" in the interior team's performance. The chief stew was shocked by this as she had been working a lot for the past two charters and hence, stormed off to her cabin to cry. She mentioned that the interior team was "massively trying" to use the resources they had, which is just three stews.
She also told Gary that she was sick of hearing her name in complaints. Notably, Daisy also faced a lot of issues in serving the charter guests because captain Glenn and Gary sent away one stew to the beach with an exterior crew member to set up beach games, which meant that she had to single handedly handle the guest while the exterior deck sat idle on the bridge.
The interior crew was also shocked to see Gary take a smoke break after having a two-hour-long dinner with the guests. Captain Glenn did not slam Gary for the same or asked him about one of guests being injured on his watch, but was very adamant on questioning the interior team's performance.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were shocked by Captain Glenn's behavior and slammed him for not appreciating Daisy's hardwork.
"We the audience see how great Daisy is": Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 fans support the chief stew and slam captain Glenn for not saying anything to Gary King
Captain Glenn knew that the interior team was under a lot of pressure while serving dinner and still didn't ask Gary King to help the crew. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans noticed the same and slammed the captain for always siding with the latter. Many also supported Daisy and praised her efforts into her work.
Colin called out Gary for his actions
After Daisy stormed out of the meeting room, Colin mentioned that the captain's remarks were not personal and were meant for the whole crew. Daisy later said that she was embarassed for leaving the room but did not stop defending herself.
Later on, he told Gary that it was "a d*ck move" for him to take a smoke break after having a two-hour-long dinner and called him out for not leading by example. The latter grew furious over this and left the table.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo every Monday at 8:00 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.