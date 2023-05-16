"Shooting missiles at his crew": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam captain Glenn as he questions Daisy's work

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 6 aired on Bravo on Monday, May 15, at 8:00 pm ET. The episode showcased chief stew Daisy breaking down after being questioned by captain Glenn Shephard about her work. The latter mentioned in a group meeting that the food was arriving at the tables later than expected and the table cleaning was also taking too much time.

He asked Daisy to work "smarter" and push for that "remaining 5%" in the interior team's performance. The chief stew was shocked by this as she had been working a lot for the past two charters and hence, stormed off to her cabin to cry. She mentioned that the interior team was "massively trying" to use the resources they had, which is just three stews.

She also told Gary that she was sick of hearing her name in complaints. Notably, Daisy also faced a lot of issues in serving the charter guests because captain Glenn and Gary sent away one stew to the beach with an exterior crew member to set up beach games, which meant that she had to single handedly handle the guest while the exterior deck sat idle on the bridge.

The interior crew was also shocked to see Gary take a smoke break after having a two-hour-long dinner with the guests. Captain Glenn did not slam Gary for the same or asked him about one of guests being injured on his watch, but was very adamant on questioning the interior team's performance.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were shocked by Captain Glenn's behavior and slammed him for not appreciating Daisy's hardwork.

CDW @pinkbassist #belowdecksailingyacht What is going on with Glen this season? Just shooting missiles at his crew. Not understanding he is hurting them and not helping what is trying to be done. Off in his own world. Why is he riding Daisy so hard? Try listening Glen. You used to be a lot nicer #belowdecksailingyacht What is going on with Glen this season? Just shooting missiles at his crew. Not understanding he is hurting them and not helping what is trying to be done. Off in his own world. Why is he riding Daisy so hard? Try listening Glen. You used to be a lot nicer

"We the audience see how great Daisy is": Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 fans support the chief stew and slam captain Glenn for not saying anything to Gary King

Captain Glenn knew that the interior team was under a lot of pressure while serving dinner and still didn't ask Gary King to help the crew. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans noticed the same and slammed the captain for always siding with the latter. Many also supported Daisy and praised her efforts into her work.

Check out some of these reaction from Twitter below:

AB @AngelBeeBrooks Awh daisy ! Sometimes you do lose control of emotions but we the audience see how great daisy is. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Awh daisy ! Sometimes you do lose control of emotions but we the audience see how great daisy is. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Katie Shaffer @kt_kins its so hard to feel like you're being pulled in a million different directions and everything wrong ends up somehow being your fault #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Poor Daisyits so hard to feel like you're being pulled in a million different directions and everything wrong ends up somehow being your fault #belowdecksailing SailingYacht #BelowDeck SailingYachtS4 Poor Daisy 😭 its so hard to feel like you're being pulled in a million different directions and everything wrong ends up somehow being your fault #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYachtS4

G Nice @Gnice9000 #BelowDeckSailingYacht are you kidding me Glenn? You add two more people and then complain the plates are coming out “a bit” too slow? #BelowDeckSailingYacht are you kidding me Glenn? You add two more people and then complain the plates are coming out “a bit” too slow?

Augustine321 @k_gray8 #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck SailingYacht If Gary and Capt. Glenn think it’s so easy to work in the interior or work with only two people in the interior while the third hangs out on the beach, they should try it for an entire season and see how hard it is! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht If Gary and Capt. Glenn think it’s so easy to work in the interior or work with only two people in the interior while the third hangs out on the beach, they should try it for an entire season and see how hard it is!

D @drobaseball224 Captain Glenn and Gary were bromancing while that crash happened btw the guests. That was on y’all. #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck SailingYacht Captain Glenn and Gary were bromancing while that crash happened btw the guests. That was on y’all. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

🇨🇦 ♿️ Toni Dean ♿️ 🇨🇦 @effnbreeze #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Gary is such a douche. I don't understand how Capt'n Glenn is so blind to whats going on with the interior crew. Gary is such a douche. I don't understand how Capt'n Glenn is so blind to whats going on with the interior crew. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary is such a douche. I don't understand how Capt'n Glenn is so blind to whats going on with the interior crew.

Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 @LuvnwineMaureen



Colin was the engineer that got the yacht “sailing ready” before the 2nd charter….while Gary was in quarantine



#BelowDeckSailing

Yacht I love me some Captain Glenn, but this gratitude & homage to Gary….is aimed at the wrong guyColin was the engineer that got the yacht “sailing ready” before the 2nd charter….while Gary was in quarantine #BelowDeckSailing Yacht I love me some Captain Glenn, but this gratitude & homage to Gary….is aimed at the wrong guy Colin was the engineer that got the yacht “sailing ready” before the 2nd charter….while Gary was in quarantine #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/fdULGaV7FK

Maritza Suarez @Zippy024 That is an angry cry. Thats what happens when you can't punch someone. #BelowDeckSailingYacht That is an angry cry. Thats what happens when you can't punch someone. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Colin called out Gary for his actions

After Daisy stormed out of the meeting room, Colin mentioned that the captain's remarks were not personal and were meant for the whole crew. Daisy later said that she was embarassed for leaving the room but did not stop defending herself.

Later on, he told Gary that it was "a d*ck move" for him to take a smoke break after having a two-hour-long dinner and called him out for not leading by example. The latter grew furious over this and left the table.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo every Monday at 8:00 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes