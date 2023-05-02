"Such a womanizer": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Gary as he makes out with Mads after flirting with Daisy

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 has just been in the running for four episodes and Gary King already has two romantic love interests. The First Officer of Parsifal III was seen kissing stew Mads in the jacuzzi tub just moments after he flirted with chief stew Daisy.

Daisy and Gary first kissed in the season 3 finale and are now trying to figure out where they stand. In the recent episode, she had asked Gary to stop flirting with her, but the latter said that he had a hint that she liked him. Daisy revealed that she was confused by Gary’s actions and said:

"I see the way he behaves with me, and you behave that way with every other single girl. So, for me, it's kind of hard to take seriously."

Gary mentioned that there has always “been a connection” between him and Daisy, but they decided to stay friends. Soon after, he came to know that Deckhand Chase liked Mads and decided to mess with the situation.

Gary and Chase have been having a lot of fights as the latter thinks that Gary is not a good leader.

In the latest episode, Gary entered the Jacuzzi with Mads after everyone had gone to sleep and made out with her despite knowing that he was stepping on other people’s toes, as the boys were fighting over her. He joked:

"F*ck them, they’re just deckhands."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were disgusted by Gary's behavior and called him out for being a womanizer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans don't understand why the girls like Gary King

This is not the first time Gary has overstepped his boundaries and made out with another crew member. In season 2, he slept with Sydney Zaruba and flirted with Alli Dore. In season 3, he was often seen flirting with Ashley Marti and Scarlett Bentley, but eventually left the show with Daisy as his potential love interest.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans could not understand why so many girls over the past seasons have wanted to date Gary. Following the latest episode, they slammed him for making out with Mads despite claiming to have a connection with Daisy.

random_interests123 @wamalamawooboo



The way he pushes himself on girls esp after a night of drinking is gross.



#BelowDeckSailingYacht I'm not anti Gary at all but it just hit me how much he's giving off serious predator vibes.The way he pushes himself on girls esp after a night of drinking is gross. I'm not anti Gary at all but it just hit me how much he's giving off serious predator vibes.The way he pushes himself on girls esp after a night of drinking is gross.#BelowDeckSailingYacht

NickThomas1979 @NThom1979 Do they pay these women to pretend to like Gary? I still don't get it #BelowDeck SailingYacht #BelowDeck Do they pay these women to pretend to like Gary? I still don't get it #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeck

Jersey Girl @inthecatsmeow #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Oh oh that was gross….watching Gary and Mads was literally disgusting.

Gary is an insecure pig imo of course

He doesn’t care who he steps on Smh Oh oh that was gross….watching Gary and Mads was literally disgusting.Gary is an insecure pig imo of courseHe doesn’t care who he steps on Smh #BelowDeckSailingYachtOh oh that was gross….watching Gary and Mads was literally disgusting. Gary is an insecure pig imo of course 😏He doesn’t care who he steps on Smh

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas Daisy is sure going to chop off Gary’s head this season #BelowDeckSailingYacht Daisy is sure going to chop off Gary’s head this season #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/enZhiHZLPG

IslandersFan76 @GoodStuff4455

#BelowDeckSailing



How the How the

women on Vs. viewers at

the boat home

see Gary see Gary #BelowDeckSailing YachtHow the How thewomen on Vs. viewers atthe boat homesee Gary see Gary #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing How the How thewomen on Vs. viewers atthe boat homesee Gary see Gary https://t.co/Jxg4KoCODf

Jenn @jennellens Oh, so chase mentions liking Mads in front of Gary. So of course gary has to make moves on her. He’s so predictable #BelowDeckSailingYacht Oh, so chase mentions liking Mads in front of Gary. So of course gary has to make moves on her. He’s so predictable #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Channing @JustChanning I want the #BelowDeckSailingYacht girlies have better taste in men. Gary is not it. I want the #BelowDeckSailingYacht girlies have better taste in men. Gary is not it.

Gary King gets jealous of Colin

This season, Gary will be seen getting jealous of chief engineer Colin MacRae as he hooks up with Daisy. In an interview with E!, he said:

"To be honest, I just didn't see it coming."

He did admit later on that Daisy was not his girlfriend and he wanted to be a supportive friend for her. He also hinted that he and Mads will have a “little season fling,” but it is unknown if things will work out between them on and off the yacht.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes