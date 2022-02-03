Dark Desire Season 2 takeaway: A womanizer's misogyny

The second season of Netflix's Dark Desire has created quite a stir among loyal fans of the show since its release on February 2.

The show primarily focuses on the protagonist Alma Solares and the antagonist Darrio Guerra. Darrio, with his sizzling physique and enigmatic charm, might appear to be a dream come true, but there is a lot about this young man that doesn't immediately meet the eye.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

Dark Desire Season 2: Who is Darrio Guerra?

Darrio Guerra is portrayed in the erotic drama as the boy next door who is charming in his demeanor and irresistibly attractive. While he is shown as a college student who has lost his way in the cruel games of murderous passion, much about his real identity is revealed in the second season.

Darrio is a conman who has constantly used his age and looks to entrap women and use them against their will. While the women gradually give in to his aura, he steals them from everything they hold dear: their family, friends, wealth, status, and sanity.

However, this womanizer bears a traumatic past. His mother, due to her mental instability, had tried to drown him alive when he was a baby. While this may have triggered his inner misogyny, his prowess lies beyond seduction. His targets are generally vulnerable and beguiled women.

Analyzing Darrio's relationships in Dark Desire

In the first season of Dark Desire, Dario utilizes Alma's best friend Brenda as a cover-up for his motives, and once she is of no use, he murders her in cold blood by slitting her wrists.

Alma's life was turned upside down the day she fell prey to Darrio's love. She loses everything that she holds dear: her husband Leonardo, her job at the university, and ultimately her sanity.

He doesn't even leave Zoe, Alma's daughter, out of the equation and s*xually exploits her as a pawn in his ruthless game.

In Season 2, we are introduced to Lys, a middle-aged woman who was so blindly in love with a young Dario that she went to the extent of murdering her husband.

On the day they were supposed to fly to Paris together, Lys was devastated, as all her valuables had been stolen by the stepson she fell for. She even went on to abort Dario's child as her life was destroyed beyond measure.

The final female character to fall prey to Dario's misogyny was his fiance Julieta. While she was blindly in love with him, Dario was getting married to her solely out of a desire for her enormous wealth.

Dario, in order to carry out his master manipulative games, is seen using his doppelganger identity to safeguard his own. But revenge is a dish best served cold, and he ultimately falls prey to the trap of the women he had sworn to destroy in Dark Desire.

