Who is Mads Herrera? Meet the Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew ahead of season 4 premiere

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for its 4th season with a lot of new faces and some old ones. The season was shot in the waters of Sardinia, Italy and is scheduled to premiere on April 10. The crew will once again work under Captain Glenn Shephard to serve the charter guests with the best vacations.

Newcomer Mads Herrera will serve the Parsifal III yacht as the 3rd Stewardess. In the trailer, Mads says that she “wouldn’t be opposed to screwing the crew” and then laughs at her own statement. A male cast member might have mistaken her original “personality” for flirting.

About Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Mads Herrera

Mads grew up in South Florida but has traveled to many countries due to work. She likes skiing and other outdoor adventures. With just 24 posts on Instagram, Herrera has 1699 followers and rarely posts about her personal life.

She has worked in multiple day charters and boat deliveries during her two years of sailing experience and is “eager for the new challenges of working on a charter yacht.”

Her Bravo description reads:

"A true adventurer, Mads lives life in the fast line traveling the world, riding dirt bikes and sky diving."

It is unknown if Mads will grow a romantic connection with anyone during her time on the Parsifal III yacht.

More about Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

Bravo's description of the season reads:

"Captain Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay. "

It continues:

"In the galley, Chef Ilesha's cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase."

5 new crew members will join the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast, including stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson and chef ILeisha Dell. The returning cast includes Captain Glenn Shephard, First Officer Gary King, Chief Engineer Colin MacRae and Chief Stew Daisy Calliher.

In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 trailer, Captain Glenn Shephard says:

"I've been with Parsifal for 13 years. She had a lot of problems, but she's never let me down."

The short 3-minute video also hints at a major yacht flip, which causes a crew member to fall to the floor. Gary clarifies that his intention is not to hook up with anyone but make money.

However, he can be seen getting intimate with Daisy in the trailer. He will also get jealous of Colin, who forms a strong connection with Daisy.

Captain Glenn will change his “laid-back leadership style” and take charge of the “quality control in the interior department”. Daisy will get disappointed with her own work and says in the promo:

"Everything is my fault. The guests aren't happy, it's my fault. I can't win. I'm constantly losing."

Gary will also confront Daisy for sleeping with Colin as he feels that she is doing it out of spite.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will air on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on the Peacock streaming app.

