Who is Chef Ileisha Dell? Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member comes with 17 years of experience

Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht is ready to set sail with a brand new season in a new location. The upcoming season will take place in the waters of the Ionian Sea, which is a part of the Mediterranean Sea and lies between Albania, Greece, Sicily, and Italy.

The show will feature a cast made up of familiar faces and new members and will be led by Glenn Spehard. One of the cast members set to appear in season 4 is Ileisha Dell, who has been working as a yacht chef since 2014 and has a total of 17 years worth of culinary experience.

Tune in on Monday, April 10, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 contestant Chef Ileisha Dell is a graduate of Le Chef College

The Bravo show, known for showcasing scenic locations, exciting trips, and a lot of drama, is set to return to screens for another season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht revolves around the lives of the yacht crew as they navigate their professional and personal lives while also making sure that their clients are having a good time.

One of the new cast members to join the show is Ileisha Dell, who will be tasked with putting out amazing food that will further enrich the guests’ experiences. According to Bravo, she has more than 17 years of culinary experience and has been a yacht chef since 2014.

It continues:

"Originally from a small beach town on the east coast of Australia, she worked her way into some of Sydney’s most prestigious kitchens as a pastry chef."

When she’s not in the water, Dell works as a freelance private chef in Byron Bay, Los Angeles, and is originally from Australia. While she has worked in some of Sydney’s impressive and well-known restaurants as a pastry chef, she previously worked as a prep chef for Matt Moran on his cooking show.

She also worked as a private chef for one of Sydney’s "most famous households" and accompanied another family on their yacht across the Mediterranean Sea for two years.

Apart from cooking, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4’s upcoming cast member is fond of photography, film, interior design, yoga, and scouting for vintage glassware.

Dell’s Facebook page states that she currently works at Superyachts, Chiswick Restaurant, and Yachts International. Her previous places of employment include Porch and Parlour and Aria Restaurant as a pastry chef.

She is a graduate of Le Chef College and attended Mullumbimby High School.

Other cast members set to appear in the Bravo franchise for the first time include Lucy Edmunds, Mad Herrera, Chase Lemacks, and Alex Propson. Set to return for another season are Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae as they make their way to Sardinia, Italy, in Parsifal III.

In season 4, viewers will see fights, betrayals, and close collisions

In the upcoming season, fans will witness fights, betrayals, close collisions, and a love triangle between the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast members Daisy, Cary, and Colin.

During the trailer, Colin explains that he hasn’t been single "in so long" and will be seen kissing someone his best friend is involved with.

The clip further shows Colin asking his friend whether he likes Daisy, and later on, Gary tells Daisy that she’s “spitefully hooking up” to get back at him.

