"You set the bar high": Below Deck fans get emotional as Captain Lee teases that he might not return

Episode 17 of Below Deck season 10, titled Oh Captain, My Captain, aired on Bravo on Monday, March 20 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Captain Lee gave an emotional speech in what was possibly his last confessional. He said that he had been a yacht captain for 40 years and that he has:

"Seen a lot of crazy s--t? Is a 40-pound rabbit fat? Have I been in situations that I didn't think I was going to make it through? Oh yeah."

The Bravo network also made a montage of his most memorable scenes on the show, which included some of the most demanding charter guests, near-crash mishaps under captain Lee’s guidance, and his favorite Chief Stew Kate Chastain. With a positive attitude, the captain said:

"Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I've ever made in my life."

Captain Lee had to leave mid-season due to a medical problem and was glad that he was able to fulfill his promise of returning. He also wanted to make sure that people looked at his job with respect. The captain did not confirm if he will return to the show but did say:

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future but the ocean's always going to be part of me. I still got the best goddamn job in the world."

Below Deck fans got emotional with the captain's announcement as they've seen Captain Lee riding on the waters for so long, mentoring so many other cast members.

Below Deck fans sad to see Captain Lee leave

Captain Lee Rosbach has been a part of Below Deck since 2013, the show's first season. Over the years, he has tried to give his best to the crew members but had to take a step back in the 10th season. Captain Sandy filled in for him for a few episodes as he recovered from his mobility issues.

According to reports, Captain Lee will be replaced by Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Below Deck fans got emotional when they saw captain Lee leave and asked the showmakers to bring him back as a guest in the upcoming season.

katie. @katiebugw Next season on #BelowDeck I need bravo to just foot the bill for one charter and bring Captain Lee back as the primary guest. Let him invite other below deck alums as his guests. @BravoWWHL Next season on #BelowDeck I need bravo to just foot the bill for one charter and bring Captain Lee back as the primary guest. Let him invite other below deck alums as his guests. @BravoWWHL

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BelowDeck I love these guests! I’m so sad this is the last episode I will see Captain Lee. #BelowDeck I love these guests! I’m so sad this is the last episode I will see Captain Lee.😞

OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast @OverBoard_Pod

#BelowDeck We may have just seen Captain Lee's last docking and last tip meeting. We may have just seen Captain Lee's last docking and last tip meeting. #BelowDeck

madison🦋✨ @madroe 🥺#BelowDeck immediately started bawling as soon as they started playing the captain lee montage immediately started bawling as soon as they started playing the captain lee montage😢🥺#BelowDeck

Portia Rodrigues @portiapuamana #BelowDeck I have watched Below Deck with Captain Lee since the first ever episode... with this last season finale & the way it leaves us... tugged at my heartstrings 🥴 if he retires, i wanna say MAHALO FOR BEING MY - REAL DEAL, NO BS, NO LINES, NO SCRIPT - TV DAD #CaptainLee I have watched Below Deck with Captain Lee since the first ever episode... with this last season finale & the way it leaves us... tugged at my heartstrings 🥴 if he retires, i wanna say MAHALO FOR BEING MY - REAL DEAL, NO BS, NO LINES, NO SCRIPT - TV DAD #CaptainLee #BelowDeck

LivyyyD😈 @livyyy_d I will stop watching #BelowDeck if Captin Lee is leaving… I can’t handle another season with Sandy… I mean Captain Sandy I will stop watching #BelowDeck if Captin Lee is leaving… I can’t handle another season with Sandy… I mean Captain Sandy

Michael @Viva_La_Vida_24 The Captain Lee montage is so moving #BelowDeck The Captain Lee montage is so moving #BelowDeck

Shupette @Shupette That definitely seemed like an end to Captain Lee on #BelowDeck That definitely seemed like an end to Captain Lee on #BelowDeck

Chef Rachel Hargrove will also not return to Below Deck

Chef Rachel Hargrove got into a Twitter argument with Bravo star Austen Kroll, where the former called Grove a narcissistic tw*t for throwing her bag on the floor. She announced her departure soon after the argument.

Rachel has been a part of the show since 2020 and even refused to come to the reunion episode, saying that she would be getting her "snatch waxed that day." She added that now the network won't be able to "clip a lip this time."

Bravo might not shoot the Below Deck reunion for season 10.

