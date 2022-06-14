“Marcos is killing it”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praise chef Marcos Spaziani for showcasing his culinary skills under pressure

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, which aired on Monday, June 13, 2022, featured a wedding. A new group of charter guests came on board Parsifal III to celebrate the wedding of Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek.

Before their arrival in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 16, crew members were sent the guest profiles and a food allergy list. One of the guests was allergic to gluten and dairy products. This made it difficult for chef Marcos Spaziani to come up with a lavish menu.

Spaziani managed to pull off some delicious recipes but was worried about the wedding cake, which also had to be gluten-free. The chef explained that gluten-free cakes never tasted good.

Considering Spaziani’s past achievements, viewers had a lot of faith in him. He did not disappoint as he showcased his culinary skills through delicious gluten-free dishes.

Fans were impressed with the chef's performance under pressure and took to Twitter to praise him.

What do fans have to say?

Chef Marcos Spaziani has been feeling physically and emotionally exhausted since the last episode.

In Episode 15, Spaziani received news from home that his best friend’s mother had passed away. The chef was seen breaking down in tears, but he kept working as there were charter guests on board.

Just when he thought of relaxing after the guests left, captain Glenn Shephard announced that the next group of guests would be arriving the following day for a wedding.

As a result, Spaziani didn’t get any break before starting the preparation for the next charter. He was seen worried about the gluten-free wedding cake as he was unsure whether it would turn up moist.

In Episode 16, Spaziani was seen decorating the three-tier cake, which looked beautiful. However, the final result will be out in the season finale next week.

In the episode, Spaziani mentioned that his mother owned a bakery, and he wanted to make her proud by baking a great cake.

Here's how fans reacted to the culinary skills that Spaziani gracefully showcased under pressure:

FredUp @FredUp05418174

#Belowdecksailingyacht Even stressed and blocked, Marcos is KILLING it!!! Even stressed and blocked, Marcos is KILLING it!!!#Belowdecksailingyacht https://t.co/4flG5xljv3

e.e. wilde @altaredreality



He has ascended to the Number One Chef in the Group.



#BelowDeckSailing

Yacht

@BravoTV Chef @marcos_spaziani has beaten the final Below Deck Boss — the gluten-free, dairy-free, three tiered wedding cake.He has ascended to the Number One Chef in the Group. #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Chef @marcos_spaziani has beaten the final Below Deck Boss — the gluten-free, dairy-free, three tiered wedding cake. He has ascended to the Number One Chef in the Group. #BelowDeckSailing#BelowDeckSailingYacht @BravoTV

hotgurldenny @___dennisss I’m about 90% positive that Chef Marcos has been the only chef to get about 0 complaints for his food. Shows you that it most def can be done! #BelowDeck SailingYacht #BelowDeck I’m about 90% positive that Chef Marcos has been the only chef to get about 0 complaints for his food. Shows you that it most def can be done! #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeck

Kim's god damn house! @BlancaE76259716 Just watched #BelowDeckSailingYacht latest episode and I have to say @marcos_spaziani isn't only an amazing chef he is an amazing human being all around. He kept his calming composure through a very different time and still nailed his job! He is one of a kind!! Just watched #BelowDeckSailingYacht latest episode and I have to say @marcos_spaziani isn't only an amazing chef he is an amazing human being all around. He kept his calming composure through a very different time and still nailed his job! He is one of a kind!!

IslandersFan76 @GoodStuff4455 #belowdecksailing

yacht



Marcos Ryan

on no Vs. fully

sleep & rested &

hungover fresh #belowdecksailing yachtMarcos Ryanon no Vs. fullysleep & rested &hungover fresh #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht Marcos Ryanon no Vs. fully sleep & rested &hungover fresh https://t.co/BZebn9WycB

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 16

Episode 16 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 featured a group of charter guests consisting of four couples. One of them was the bride and groom, Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek.

The couple requested Captain Glenn Shephard to officiate their wedding. The crew members decided to organize the ceremony at a nearby beach, where chief engineer Colin MacRae played a soft tune on his guitar as the bride walked down the aisle.

Apart from their wedding, the episode also showed how the crew members dealt with hangovers the day the charter guests arrived. Captain Glenn had to wake up chef Marcos and Colin, who were pretty hungover the entire day.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 16 reads:

“Reeling from the news that Parsifal III has a last-minute charter with the hardest preference sheet of the season, the crew try to enjoy their night off. A wild night leads to massive hangovers the next day as Chef Marcos struggles to create a savory but safe menu for the guests based on a complex list of dietary restrictions, plus a three-tiered gluten free wedding cake.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is nearing its end. The finale will air on Monday, June 20, 2022, on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far