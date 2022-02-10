Who is Marcos Spaziani from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Meet the co-founder of food service company

Chef Marcos Spaziani will try to amaze his Parsifal III charter guests with his culinary skills on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Season 3 of the show will premiere on February 21, 2022.

The co-founder of a food service company has replaced season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg on the unscripted show to be aired on Bravo TV.

Marcos Spaziani is a Surfer Enthusiast

Chef Marcos Spaziani has been impressing everyone with his culinary skills for the past 10 years.

Entrepreneur Spaziani, who hails from Caracas, Venezuela, attended culinary school in his home country and traveled around the world to learn from the best chefs.

After working in Miami, Florida, he landed in Los Angeles and became a Corporate Chef at one of the best restaurants in the state, Taste.

While working, the surfer enthusiast with an Italian background met Chef Louis Huh. From LA with a Korean background, Huh was working as an Executive Chef at one of the restaurants in the same corporation.

With a passion for providing gourmet-style food at an affordable price to people, the duo decided to venture into the food business together and officially launched ML Eats.

ML Eats also offers a number of services including restaurant consulting, food truck, events and catering, and private chef events.

Spaziani, who loves boxing, is also the owner of an upcoming restaurant in Koreatown called Under One Roof.

His Instagram profile is filled with pictures of some delectable dishes. From bread to burgers, cakes, and fusion of Korean, Venezuelan, American, and Italian street food.

The family man has also cooked for former U.S. President Bill Clinton. He has even appeared in a TV show to showcase his cooking skills.

About Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 will have a lot of drama. Captain Glenn Shephard will lead the new team of second stew Gabriela Barragan, chef Marcos Spaziani, third stew Ashley Marti, deckhand Gogliae Goglia, and Tom Pearson.

Marcos will be working alongside chief engineer Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3.

Also Read Article Continues below

Produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia, and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 will premiere on February 21, 2022, on Bravo TV.

Edited by Titlee Sen