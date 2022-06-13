Who are Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek? Couple to get married in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is nearing its finale and is set to end the installment with a wedding.

The final episode promises to be exciting as it will welcome a group of charter guests who are all set to enjoy a wedding. The bride and groom are Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek, who want Captain Glenn Shephard to officiate their wedding.

The couple will be accompanied by co-primary guests Laura Daly and Matt Zimmerman from Santa Monica, California. Their friends and family will also board Parsifal III for the wedding and will be part of the season finale.

Meet the couple: Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek

Allegra Gray and Gabe Szczepanek are childhood sweethearts who graduated together seven years ago from the University of Delaware. They wanted to celebrate their marriage in 2020, but COVID-19 got in their way. Although the couple walked down the aisle in June 2020, they celebrated with their friends and family a year and a few months later on Parsifal III.

Allegra Gray hails from Greater Philadelphia and is currently working as a product manager at Envestnet, Inc. Her LinkedIN bio reads:

“Experienced Product Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. Skilled in Statistical Data Analysis, Financial Analysis, Capital Markets and Consumer Lending.”

She had earlier worked at American Express, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and as an intern at Cigna. Going by Gray’s Instagram, she is a cat mom and loves to travel to beaches and snowy locations with her husband Gabe.

Gabe Szczepanek, on the other hand, has been the co-founder of Ritten, a software company, since December 2020, according to his LinkedIN. Earlier, he worked as a software engineer and technical lead at Blend, and prior to that, he worked for Deloitte and mTrigger, LLC. He was an undergraduate researcher for quite some time and was also an engineering intern at the United States Department of Defense.

Meanwhile, his Instagram shows that Gabe is happily spending his married life with childhood sweetheart Allegra. They will appear in the finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale

Allegra and Gabe’s wedding segment was teased in the mid-season trailer, where the former threw her wedding flowers and Daisy Kelliher caught it. Gary King was then seen rushing towards the sea, leaving everyone in splits.

The finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will witness Chef Marcos Spaziani being exhausted. As per guests’ request, he had to prepare multiple dishes gluten and dairy-free, especially a wedding cake. It will be the crew members’ final charter of the season.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 16 reads:

“Reeling from the news that Parsifal III has a last-minute charter with the hardest preference sheet of the season, the crew try to enjoy their night off. A wild night leads to massive hangovers the next day as Chef Marcos struggles to create a savory but safe menu for the guests based on a complex list of dietary restrictions, plus a three-tiered gluten free wedding cake.”

It continued:

“Ashley sets her sights on proving to Daisy that she’s ready to be promoted. Scarlett tries to determine if Gary has long-term potential after the charter ends. Pulling off a wedding is the crews biggest challenge yet as they pull out all the stops to end the season strong.”

The final episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is all set to air on Bravo on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET and 7.00 PM CT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far