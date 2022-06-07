“Those were the best guests”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praise charter guest Lane Merrifield and his friends in episode 15

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was less dramatic and filled with many fun moments. Multi-millionaire entrepreneur Lane Merrifield and his friends boarded Parsifal III in the previous episode, and their segment continued in episode 15.
Merrifield went on the yacht to celebrate his engagement with girlfriend Amanda Bourke. Friends who accompanied the to-be married couple included Dr. Jeremie Hallett and Becky Hallett, Matt Gomez, Brittney Atkinson, Romeo Perretta, and Chelsea Perretta.
They were one of the best guests of the season, and fans have been honoring them with the Best Guest Award.
What do fans have to say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht guest Lane Merrifield and his friends?
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Lane Merrifield and others didn’t have any troublesome demands when they arrived. They just wanted a molecular gastronomy meal and a sail. Chef Marcos Spaziani was super impressed with his mastery of culinary skills. He aced the molecular gastronomy dinner along with other meals.
Fans were pretty impressed with the guests' sportsmanship and sense of humor. The Canadian group even brought costumes and a trophy cup for some exciting games. They didn’t frown once, even when the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members beat them in a contest or when the female cast members slapped the male charter guests as per the rules of a game called Hurricane.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
The guests also didn’t give a hard time to Captain Glenn Shephard when he told them that the yacht could not go sail due to bad weather. They constantly sang high praises for Chef Marcos and left the "biggest tip of this season" — $23,000.
Take a look at fans praising the guests on social media:
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 15
Episode 15 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was the semi-final episode, showcasing the team members’ teamwork. As the weather was windy, the anchor kept dragging the yacht, which might have hit other small boats if not controlled on time.
The crew had a bad experience in the past related to the yacht dragging situation when former deckhand Tom Pearson let the scenario go out of hand by not seeking help from the captain and first mate. As a result, he was fired in season 3.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
This time, deckhand Kelsie Goglia jumped into action as soon as she realized the dragging and woke up first mate Gary King. Captain Glenn, chief engineer Colin MacRae, and new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck avoided a significant mishap the following day.
Chef Marcos Spaziani was the star of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 15. He delivered praiseworthy meals, despite being heartbroken by the devastating news. His best friend’s mother passed away, and Marcos was sad but kept cooking for the guests. However, he was seen reaching his breaking point at the end of the episode.
Titled Salty Seamen, the official synopsis of episode 15 reads:
“Chef Marcos attempts to power through another stellar dinner while dealing with some devastating news; the weather conditions intensify, forcing the deck crew to attempt to avoid another running-aground scenario.”
Next week, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will air its finale episode on Bravo. Monday, June 13, 2022, the release date is 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).