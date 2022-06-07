“Those were the best guests”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praise charter guest Lane Merrifield and his friends in episode 15

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was less dramatic and filled with many fun moments. Multi-millionaire entrepreneur Lane Merrifield and his friends boarded Parsifal III in the previous episode, and their segment continued in episode 15.

Merrifield went on the yacht to celebrate his engagement with girlfriend Amanda Bourke. Friends who accompanied the to-be married couple included Dr. Jeremie Hallett and Becky Hallett, Matt Gomez, Brittney Atkinson, Romeo Perretta, and Chelsea Perretta.

They were one of the best guests of the season, and fans have been honoring them with the Best Guest Award.

Clara @clarperonhighst they couldn’t sail and still held an awesome relay race and had the crew slap them in the face for fun. best guest award. #BelowDeckSailingYacht they couldn’t sail and still held an awesome relay race and had the crew slap them in the face for fun. best guest award. #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/GPNtkI3Mid

What do fans have to say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht guest Lane Merrifield and his friends?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Lane Merrifield and others didn’t have any troublesome demands when they arrived. They just wanted a molecular gastronomy meal and a sail. Chef Marcos Spaziani was super impressed with his mastery of culinary skills. He aced the molecular gastronomy dinner along with other meals.

Fans were pretty impressed with the guests' sportsmanship and sense of humor. The Canadian group even brought costumes and a trophy cup for some exciting games. They didn’t frown once, even when the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members beat them in a contest or when the female cast members slapped the male charter guests as per the rules of a game called Hurricane.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The guests also didn’t give a hard time to Captain Glenn Shephard when he told them that the yacht could not go sail due to bad weather. They constantly sang high praises for Chef Marcos and left the "biggest tip of this season" — $23,000.

Take a look at fans praising the guests on social media:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

kbb @kbbaus If these guests hadn't been delightful in every other sense, I would think the hurricane thing was was pretty terrible. #BelowDeckSailingYacht If these guests hadn't been delightful in every other sense, I would think the hurricane thing was was pretty terrible. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Bravo Boyfriends @BravoBoyfriends THIS GAME WITH THE CREW SLAPPING THE GUESTS ACROSS THE FACE IM POSITIVELY SCREAMING!!!!! #BelowDeckSailingYacht THIS GAME WITH THE CREW SLAPPING THE GUESTS ACROSS THE FACE IM POSITIVELY SCREAMING!!!!! #BelowDeckSailingYacht

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#BelowDeckSailing The guest told Marcos he expects to see a Michelin star by his name some day! #BelowDeckSailing Yacht The guest told Marcos he expects to see a Michelin star by his name some day! ⭐️#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/0EEA0D3l7p

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Allyson Foster @allyson_foster #BelowDeckSailingYacht Of course the best, most polite guests are Canadians Of course the best, most polite guests are Canadians 🇨🇦🇨🇦 #BelowDeckSailingYacht

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 15

Episode 15 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was the semi-final episode, showcasing the team members’ teamwork. As the weather was windy, the anchor kept dragging the yacht, which might have hit other small boats if not controlled on time.

The crew had a bad experience in the past related to the yacht dragging situation when former deckhand Tom Pearson let the scenario go out of hand by not seeking help from the captain and first mate. As a result, he was fired in season 3.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

This time, deckhand Kelsie Goglia jumped into action as soon as she realized the dragging and woke up first mate Gary King. Captain Glenn, chief engineer Colin MacRae, and new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck avoided a significant mishap the following day.

Chef Marcos Spaziani was the star of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 15. He delivered praiseworthy meals, despite being heartbroken by the devastating news. His best friend’s mother passed away, and Marcos was sad but kept cooking for the guests. However, he was seen reaching his breaking point at the end of the episode.

Titled Salty Seamen, the official synopsis of episode 15 reads:

“Chef Marcos attempts to power through another stellar dinner while dealing with some devastating news; the weather conditions intensify, forcing the deck crew to attempt to avoid another running-aground scenario.”

Next week, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will air its finale episode on Bravo. Monday, June 13, 2022, the release date is 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far