What is Lane Merrifield’s net worth? Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest requests molecular gastronomy dinner in episode 14

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 welcomed a new group of charter guests in episode 14. Top tech entrepreneur Lane Merrifield was the primary guest, accompanied by his girlfriend Amanda and some friends.

Post their arrival, Captain Glenn Shephard informed his team that the guests requested a white theme dinner party on day 1 and a molecular gastronomy meal the following day. Episode 14 featured Merrifield and his friends’ first day on Parsifal III, where they enjoyed a lunch prepared by Chef Marcos Spaziani.

The chef was then seen surfing the internet for molecular gastronomy recipes. Merrifield’s storyline will continue next week on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Who is Lane Merrifield?

Lane Merrifield is the founder of Club Penguin, the largest online social network for children. At the age of 28, he became Disney’s youngest executive vice president after he sold his 18-month-old company to the Walt Disney Company for $350 million. His supervision turned Club Penguin into a billion-dollar brand. As per Insider Growth, his estimated net worth is $350 million as of now.

In 2012, Merrifield returned home to Kelowna, B.C., where he launched FreshGrade, which is:

“A learning assessment tool that connects teachers, parents, and students to help personalize and improve learning.”

He is also the founder of Wheelhouse, which is described as:

“An organization that invests in and supports early-stage tech companies and entrepreneurs through mentorship, access to capital, and connections to global business networks.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is not his first association with a reality TV show. The Canadian appeared as an investor/dragon on CBC’s Dragon Den Season 13.

In his personal life, Merrifield has four kids — two boys and two girls. He boarded Parsifal III with girlfriend Amanda Bourke to celebrate their engagement. The couple was accompanied by three more couples — Dr. Jeremie Hallett and Becky Hallett, Matt Gomez and Brittney Atkinson, Romeo Perretta and Chelsea Perretta.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew to serve Merrifield and party as Chef Marcos Spaziani moves on from heartbreaking personal news

Lane Merrifield didn’t turn out to be one of the most demanding charter guests. He and his friends only had one request - to enjoy a molecular gastronomy meal on day 2.

According to Britannica, molecular gastronomy is defined as:

“The scientific discipline concerned with the physical and chemical transformations that occur during cooking.”

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect chef Spaziani to combine science and food to cook a delicious dinner for the charter guests. However, he was seen heartbroken in episode 14 after receiving some sad news from home. His best friend’s mother passed away, and Spaziani was thus spotted in tears during a confessional.

Meanwhile, charter guests were seen enjoying their time on the yacht. They wanted to go sail, but Captain Glenn Shephard informed them that it wouldn’t be possible due to bad weather. The guests were then seen enjoying some water activities.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 has recently welcomed two newcomers on Parsifal III — junior stew Scarlett Bentley and deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck. They joined as replacements for Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan, who left the show earlier. In addition to the new cast members, the show stars captain Glenn Shephard, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chef Marcos Spaziani, third stew Ashley Marti, chief engineer Colin MacRae, and deckhand Kelsie Goglia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

