What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14 air? Marcos Spaziani to receive bad news and more

A brand new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is all set to air on Bravo this Monday, May 30, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. The show ended on a cliffhanger last week, leaving fans curious about the upcoming episode.

Previously, Keely Washburn and Jess Cimato returned to Parsifal III as primary charter guests. They had earlier appeared in Season 2 with The Bachelor alum Erica Rose. Episode 13 ended with Captain Glenn Shephard getting his yacht and crew members ready for a friendly race with a fellow yacht.

Viewers will find out in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14 whether Parsifal III wins the race.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14 air?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14 is all set to air on Monday, May 30 at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. The episode will also be available on the network’s website once it airs on the channel.

Viewers who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services. Some of the best TV service providers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

As the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, no preview for Episode 14 aired last week on Bravo. Viewers can expect an intense competition between the two yachts.

According to the new episode's synopsis, Scarlett Bentley may get in trouble for balancing her feelings for first mate Gary King and keeping her chief stew Daisy Kelliher happy. After the charter group leaves, the crew wants to relax and have a fun night out. However, bad weather puts them under pressure to work harder. Amidst all the chaos, chef Marcos Spaziani receives heartbreaking news from home, but is unable to leave due to the weather.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14 reads:

"After ending another charter on a high note, the crew are raring to go for a night on the town. Ashley swears she’ll stay out of Gary’s and Scarlett’s boatmance while Scarlett continues to walk a fine line between balancing her feelings for Gary and keeping her interior team happy.”

It continues:

“As charter number eight approaches, Glenn informs the crew they will be stuck at anchor for the next several days due to bad weather, leaving the crew to feel the pressure to bring their A game. Marcos feels it the most as he’s tasked with a molecular gastronomy meal while just receiving bad news from home.”

In the previous episode, Spaziani impressed viewers by preparing 12-course meals for the charter guests. The ladies were in awe of the chef’s charm.

More details about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

This season saw two cast members leaving the show. Second stew Gabriela Barragan quit her job, while deckhand Tom Pearson was fired. To substitute them, Scarlett Bentley and Barnaby Birkbeck joined the team. In addition to the new members, the season's cast includes captain Glenn Shephard, chef Marcos Spaziani, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae, first mate Gary King, third stew Ashley Marti, and deckhand Kelsie Goglia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM Eastern Time.

