Who are Keely Washburn and Jess Cimato? Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests return to Captain Glenn Shephard’s yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 aired Episode 13 on Bravo on Monday, and the episode featured the return of two former charter guests to Parsifal III.

Keely Washburn and Jess Cimato were the latest episode’s primary guests, and both have previously appeared in Season 2. The ladies starred in Season 2 Episode 12 along with primary guest Erica Rose, The Bachelor alum.

Interestingly, Rose also appeared in Season 3 last month with her husband Chuck Rose and some family and friends. Her episode received a major backlash from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Many believed that the guests were rude, and some fans were annoyed that they left a tip of only $6500 after creating a ruckus on the yacht.

Meanwhile, her friends Keely and Jess, along with their friends, boarded Captain Glenn Shephard’s yacht in Episode 13.

Details about Keely Washburn and Jess Cimato

Keely Washburn

Keely Washburn is good friends with Erica Rose, with whom she first appeared on the Bravo show in Season 2. She is a real estate student from Indianapolis, Indiana, US. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the founder of Endless Possibilities Events.

Describing the service that her company provides, Washburn’s bio reads:

“Endless Possibilities Events LLC is a full service philanthropic events group dedicated to assisting entertainers, athletes and corporate organizations that have the passion for and dedication to giving back. Our mission is impacting lives with game changing events, by connecting people, with causes that matter.”

Since October 2015, she has also been working as an Independent Consultant at Rodan+Fields Dermatologists. Her work description reads:

“I am a Licensed Esthetician in the State of California working as an Independent Consultant for the fastest growing premium skincare line.”

Washburn went to Carmel High School and graduated from Indiana University Bloomington. As per her Instagram profile, she is a pet mother to three dogs: Chip, Emma, and Franky. Her pictures indicate that she loves spending time with her family and friends.

Jess Cimato

Jess Cimato was one of the friends who boarded Parsifal III in the previous season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Erica Rose. The previous charter was a bit chaotic as the ladies got involved in a fight that ended dramatically. Cimato slammed chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King at the time for calling the group a “handful.”

On the work front, she made her debut on television in 2010 when she participated in VH1’s competition series, You’re Cut Off. According to reports, her mother signed her up for the show as soon as Cimato completed her internship in the summer of 2009. She has appeared in multiple TV shows since, including an appearance on one of the episodes of Dr. Phil.

Cimato met Erica Rose on the VH1 show, and the two later started their own podcast, Cutting Loose. Going by her Instagram, it is clear that she is an avid traveler. She has traveled to multiple places, including France, Italy, England, Spain, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the Caribbean Islands. She is married to Elijah Bryant.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 13

In Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 13, Keely Washburn and Jess Cimato appeared with a group of ladies, including friend Jennifer Husk and her mom Susan, friend Belinda Benham and her mom Debbie, and friend Bailey Fuller and her mom Wendy.

The guests wanted to have a meal with the captain and were fine with whatever the chef prepared. In fact, they were seen flirting with chef Marcos Spaziani.

Unlike the previous season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the latest installment didn’t include any major drama with the charter guests.

Meanwhile, readers can tune in to Bravo every Monday to watch the new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht at 8.00 pm ET.

