What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 13 air on Bravo? Gary King X Scarlett Bentley plot explored

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is getting more exciting day by day! Episode 13 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will air on Bravo on Monday, May 23 at 8.00 pm ET.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht features Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew as they explore the waters of the Ionian Sea in Parsifal III and try to fulfill the demands of their charter guests.

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 13?

Episode 13 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature Gary flirting with new crew member Scarlett Benty.

In the promo, the crew can be seen preparing for the arrival of new charter guests. Kelsie is asked to work the day shift while Barnaby is requested to cover the night shift, for which he got upset. Kelsie can be seen revealing in a confessional that, according to her, Barnaby does just enough to get by.

Scarlett and Ashley can be seen working together in the same promo and cleaning rooms. While preparing for the charter guests, Gary King flirts with Scarlett and kisses her. He says,

"She is definitely flirting with me and I am going to flirt back."

Ashley tells Scarlett to wear a wig in another promo since the crew had organized a ‘Sequins and Wigs party’ for the charter guests. Daisy can be seen instructing Scarlett on how to manage a table, who gets nervous and says in a confessional,

"I want all of these firsts to be over with."

The episode description reads,

"After campaigning for a promotion, Ashley is sorely disappointed to be given the title Junior Stew, making her and Scarlett equals; Gary is back to his flirtatious ways as he distracts Scarlett to the ire of both Ashley and Daisy."

What happened on Below Deck Sailing Yacht last week?

Last week on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans saw the sailing crew trying to fulfill the demands of the very annoying charter guests, as said by the fans, celebrity dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols and her family and friends.

The episode featured one new crew member joining the team: Scarlett Bentley as the junior stew. Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, who was trying to multitask the demands of the charter guests after second stew Gabrielle Barragan quit her job, denied Ashley’s request to be promoted to second stew. Marti, working earlier on the team as the third stew, though she was more experienced than the newcomer and asked Daisy for a promotion.

Daisy shut down her demands, stating that a second stew position comes with a rank and a title for someone there for longevity. She said,

"It’s not about bossing each other around or be a bull to someone else."

She felt that Ashley lacked the spirit of teamwork, and until she grew in that aspect, Ashley was asked to stay in the same position as Scarlett. Marti was jealous of Scarlett’s bonding with Gary King.

New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Suchitra