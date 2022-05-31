Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14: Ashley Marti claims she’s over Gary King, but fans say otherwise

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 aired Episode 14 on Bravo on Monday, featuring Ashley Marti claiming that she was over Gary King.

Since the start of the season, Marti was seen having a thing for first mate Gary King. She was, in fact, into him when she was dating former deckhand Tom Pearson. After the latter left, Marti was desperate to be with King but was unable to pursue him because he was seeing former second stew, Gabriela Barragan.

Eventually, Marti and King shared an intimate moment, which didn’t last long as new stew Scarlett Bentley arrived. The latter and King hit it off instantly, leaving Marti jealous. In the latest episode, she claimed that she was over King, however, viewers believe that Marti is far from over him.

Fans take a dig at Ashley Marti

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been hating on Ashley Marti ever since she mistreated Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan. She was one of the reasons the latter quit her job. Marti was constantly seen being insecure and jealous when it came to Gary King.

In Episode 14, she requested to chat with King about their dynamic after Scarlett Bentley arrived. When King was trying to clear things up and state that he didn’t have any feelings for her, Marti decided to end the conversation and walk away. Later, she was seen telling everyone that she was over King but was also seen giving the cold shoulder to Bentley after the latter spent time with King. New deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck even described her as “mean old Ashley.”

Here's how Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans reacted to Marti’s behavior in Episode 14:

Royal @AQuietRiot Ashley Really Needs To Grow Up Quickly #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley Really Needs To Grow Up Quickly #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/xGgXBF3MS9

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza You are not over it and we all know it #BelowDeckSailingYacht You are not over it and we all know it #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/ADCmwpoleu

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#BelowDeckSailing Ashley: "I'm not going to let it get to a point where it bothers me." #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Ashley: "I'm not going to let it get to a point where it bothers me."#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/ttsHjQguvu

AuntieEstblshment @ElsaWarner19



#BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley has the nerve to complain about how Gary is treating her when she treated Tom much much worse. Ashley has the nerve to complain about how Gary is treating her when she treated Tom much much worse.#BelowDeckSailingYacht

A recap of the events on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14

Episode 14 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 began with Captain Glenn Shephard’s yacht, the Parsifal III, participating in a friendly race. After the competition, the crew members received hefty tips from charter guests Keely Washburn and Jess Cimato.

The team then went out for cocktails and dinner, and Scarlett Bentley got annoyed when chief stew Daisy Kelliher pointed out that she was making a big mistake by pursuing Gary King. While the two sorted out their differences, everyone else seemed to have had a great time, and the night ended with a kiss shared by Kelliher and Birkbeck.

The next day, the crew members were hungover, but they soon had to put on their A-game as the next charter guests were set to arrive. Plus, Captain Glenn informed them that there were going to be strong winds that might drag the yacht’s anchor.

The second half of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 14 featured chef Marcos Spaziani trying to figure out a menu for the upcoming guests. While he was occupied with serving dinner later, he received some bad news from home. His best friend’s mother had passed away. This shook the chef, and he broke down in a confessional video.

Meanwhile, Captain Glenn came up with creative ideas to keep his guests entertained as he couldn’t take them sailing due to bad weather. The storyline will continue in the upcoming episode, which will air on Monday, June 6 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

