What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 episode 15 air on Bravo? Chef Marcos and Captain Glenn face trouble

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will be back with a brand new episode on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The hit series, which premiered on February 21, 2022 has been extremely popular among viewers, primarily because of the drama quotient that an episode provides. The one-hour episode is packed with arguments, laughter and issues that crew members are trying to navigate.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been dramatic since its premiere, with first mate Gary King's flirtatious behavior that led to several arguments between then second and third stewardess Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti. The former also quit Parsifal III following a lot of drama.

Former deckhand Tom Pearson had to quit because of his repeated mistakes and was replaced by Barnaby Birkbeck. Ashley now holds the position as the second stew and newbie Scarlett Bentley is now the third stew.

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 15?

This week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will provide its viewers with the required amount of drama expected from the show every week. While some deal with personal issues, others try to have some fun around with charter guests or fellow crew members. Viewers can expect a fair share of fun and drama this week in the hit series.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Salty Seamen reads:

"Chef Marcos attempts to power through another stellar dinner while dealing with some devastating news; the weather conditions intensify, forcing the deck crew to attempt to avoid another running-aground scenario."

Although last week's episode began great for Chef Marcos, with him being applauded for the 10-course dinner he managed to whip up, by the end of the episode he was in tears over the devastating news he received from his sister that his best friend's mother had unexpectedly passed away.

Episode 15 begins with the chef passing on the news to first mate Gary King. He revealed that his best friend couldn't even see his mother. The chef said:

"He couldn't even go to Venezuela. He was in Miami...he couldn't even actually see her."

In a confessional, chef Marcos said:

"Juan Carlos is one of my oldest friends. I wish I could be with him right now. I've been there before. My grandpa died, my grandma died and I couldn't go back to Venezuela because of some immigration issues..that was tough."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef realized that he had to cook dinner for the charter guests and although Gary asked him to sit and process the news for some time, Marcos opted against it.

Meanwhile, the charter guest requested Chief Stewart Daisy Kelliher to have a guest vs crew race on the boat, something that she confessed was to Gary's liking. Marcos kept cooking for the guests and told the first mate that if he called his best friend now, he would spiral over and not be able to focus on cooking.

In another Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview released by Bravo, viewers can expect another anchor drag episode that Captain Glenn Shephard struggled managing. The situation looked bad, considering the yacht was compeletely dependent on the wind, which was high during the drag.

Even after hearing the news, chef Marcos cooked a full course seafood dinner for the guests, which was commendable. Gary continued to flirt with second stew Scarlett, even after she denied spending time with him the previous night. Guests celebrated the engagement with a popped champagne and in the presence of all crew members.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday.

