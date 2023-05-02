"He's a hard worker": Why are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans coming out in support of Chase Lemacks?

Episode 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired on Bravo this Monday, May 1, at 8 pm ET. The episode started with First Officer Gary King complaining about deckhand Chase to captain Colin, who believed that the latter had a "good work ethic." Chase and Gary have been arguing since the start of the season as the first officer believes that Chase is not taking instructions from him.

Even in the episode, Gary became angry with Chase when he refused to take a break from his work and helped with the rope swing. Gary told him that he would “regret” not taking the time to relax. Later, he praised deckhand Alex for following the procedure when the wind knots increased but slammed Chase for the way he handled the ropes before docking.

Alex had not even informed Gary and captain Glenn about the winds and they had woken up after hearing the sound of the anchor.

Later, Chase revealed that he had a crush on stew Mads. Meanwhile, Gary could not stop himself from flirting with her, and the two eventually made out in the Jacuzzi.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slammed Gary's attitude and supported Chase as he is a "hard worker" who is "willing to learn."

#bdsy #BelowDeckSailingYacht Idk what Gary's problem is, I kinda like Chase, and it seems like he's a hard worker. He may talk alot, but he's willing to learn. 🤷‍♀️ Idk what Gary's problem is, I kinda like Chase, and it seems like he's a hard worker. He may talk alot, but he's willing to learn. 🤷‍♀️#bdsy #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wonder why Gary is being so rude to Chase

Chase felt that Gary was looking for any reason to be upset with him. He even looked annoyed when the guests praised the department heads’ “kindness” as he knew what Gary was doing to his crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans called out Gary for his behavior as they felt that he was threatened by Chase. They also praised Chase for his work and enthusiasm.

Vanessa Maria @vmnibbling Gary is back to season 1 Gary and I’m not liking it. He’s going out of his way to give chase a hard time and he’s actually a good worker #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary is back to season 1 Gary and I’m not liking it. He’s going out of his way to give chase a hard time and he’s actually a good worker #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Jenn @jennellens Oh, so chase mentions liking Mads in front of Gary. So of course gary has to make moves on her. He’s so predictable #BelowDeckSailingYacht Oh, so chase mentions liking Mads in front of Gary. So of course gary has to make moves on her. He’s so predictable #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Steph Groff @Steph_Groff You can’t win with Gary. If chase wasn’t working this hard he’d be considered lazy. But now he’s “trying too hard” bc he wants to do a good job. Scared he’s gonna come for your job? #belowdecksailingyacht You can’t win with Gary. If chase wasn’t working this hard he’d be considered lazy. But now he’s “trying too hard” bc he wants to do a good job. Scared he’s gonna come for your job? #belowdecksailingyacht

shesurvived2012 @sgriffin536 #BelowDeckSailingYacht I was interested in how all of a sudden Chase and Alex were all wrong simply because doofus Gary showed up! I was interested in how all of a sudden Chase and Alex were all wrong simply because doofus Gary showed up!😡 #BelowDeckSailingYacht

YACHT #BELOWDECKSAILING : gary better not be giving @Chase_Lemacks a hard time tonight. just like colin said last week. gary needs to man up! be a leader but do it with respect. you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar. chase is just enthusiastic! #BELOWDECKSAILING YACHT #BELOWDECKSAILING: gary better not be giving @Chase_Lemacks a hard time tonight. just like colin said last week. gary needs to man up! be a leader but do it with respect. you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar. chase is just enthusiastic!#BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT https://t.co/IVLMJrnRr8

Steph Groff @Steph_Groff #wwhl @Andy can you ask Gary if he is threatened by Chase because he is a hard worker? He seems to be being mean for no real reason. #BelowDeckSailingYacht @Andy can you ask Gary if he is threatened by Chase because he is a hard worker? He seems to be being mean for no real reason. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #wwhl

ToyaLee @ToyaLeeBabee #belowdeck Gary needs to cut Chase some slack. Poor guy is trying his best. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary needs to cut Chase some slack. Poor guy is trying his best. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdeck

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas Chase and Gary are like water and oil. Those two going continue but heads #BelowDeckSailingYacht Chase and Gary are like water and oil. Those two going continue but heads #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/T3TzOnRXt6

cancecer @cancecer Am I missing something or Chase isn’t as bad as Gary is making him out to be?? #BelowDeckSailingYacht Am I missing something or Chase isn’t as bad as Gary is making him out to be?? #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Gary flirted with Mads after learning that Chase had a crush on her

Chase has been wanting to talk to Mads ever since he arrived at the yacht and even told Lucy that “something’s going to happen” between them at the night out. However, Mads told Lucy that Chase had no game, implying that she would not date him if he asked her out.

Later, Chase told Gary that he liked Mads and called him out for going after her despite knowing this. He flirted with Mads in front of Chase, who said:

“I know a snake when I see a snake and that Gary is an as*hole.”

Even when Alex started flirting with Mads, Chase called it a night for the crew. However, Mads and Gary did not go to sleep and made out in the Jacuzzi.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock app and the network's website.

