"He's a hard worker": Why are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans coming out in support of Chase Lemacks?

Episode 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired on Bravo this Monday, May 1, at 8 pm ET. The episode started with First Officer Gary King complaining about deckhand Chase to captain Colin, who believed that the latter had a "good work ethic." Chase and Gary have been arguing since the start of the season as the first officer believes that Chase is not taking instructions from him.
Even in the episode, Gary became angry with Chase when he refused to take a break from his work and helped with the rope swing. Gary told him that he would “regret” not taking the time to relax. Later, he praised deckhand Alex for following the procedure when the wind knots increased but slammed Chase for the way he handled the ropes before docking.
Alex had not even informed Gary and captain Glenn about the winds and they had woken up after hearing the sound of the anchor.
Later, Chase revealed that he had a crush on stew Mads. Meanwhile, Gary could not stop himself from flirting with her, and the two eventually made out in the Jacuzzi.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slammed Gary's attitude and supported Chase as he is a "hard worker" who is "willing to learn."
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wonder why Gary is being so rude to Chase
Chase felt that Gary was looking for any reason to be upset with him. He even looked annoyed when the guests praised the department heads’ “kindness” as he knew what Gary was doing to his crew.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans called out Gary for his behavior as they felt that he was threatened by Chase. They also praised Chase for his work and enthusiasm.
Gary flirted with Mads after learning that Chase had a crush on her
Chase has been wanting to talk to Mads ever since he arrived at the yacht and even told Lucy that “something’s going to happen” between them at the night out. However, Mads told Lucy that Chase had no game, implying that she would not date him if he asked her out.
Later, Chase told Gary that he liked Mads and called him out for going after her despite knowing this. He flirted with Mads in front of Chase, who said:
“I know a snake when I see a snake and that Gary is an as*hole.”
Even when Alex started flirting with Mads, Chase called it a night for the crew. However, Mads and Gary did not go to sleep and made out in the Jacuzzi.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock app and the network's website.