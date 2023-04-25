“Chase is already annoying”: Why are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slamming deckhand Chase Lemacks post Gary King’s arrival?

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 welcomed Gary King back on yacht Parsifal III. While Captain Glenn Shephard was thrilled with his first mate’s return, new deckhand Chase Lemacks struggled to obey his boss Gary’s orders. The latter, too, found Chase troublesome as he was seen talking over him.

Even fans didn’t enjoy the newcomer’s behavior towards Gary in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3. They found Chase “annoying.”

Brittany @BrittanyFife73 Chase is already annoying. Gary is in charge, even if it’s not what you would do, you keep your mouth shut and do what you’re told. #BelowDeck #BelowDeck SailingYacht Chase is already annoying. Gary is in charge, even if it’s not what you would do, you keep your mouth shut and do what you’re told. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/XLnuNENfEh

In the latest season, most of the staff members are new, except for Captain Glenn, first mate Gary, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae. So far, deckhand Chase has managed to irk viewers.

Fans believe Chase Lemacks won’t last the entire season

Gary King has been Captain Glenn Shephard’s right hand from the beginning. Viewers have seen the first mate’s perfection and focus when it comes to work. But in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3, deckhand Chase Lemacks appeared as if he knew more than Gary.

His way of talking over his boss didn’t sit well with Below Deck fans. They slammed the new cast member on Twitter.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Cassidy Brown @TheSasckMask Yeah no way Chase is gonna last the entire season. I’d be surprised if it ends up being like season 2 where no one in the crew leaves the boat. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Yeah no way Chase is gonna last the entire season. I’d be surprised if it ends up being like season 2 where no one in the crew leaves the boat. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Jenn @jennellens Chase wants to argue and pushback on everything. Just listen and do what Gary says #BelowDeckSailingYacht Chase wants to argue and pushback on everything. Just listen and do what Gary says #BelowDeckSailingYacht

LJR @RichardsLJ Gary is going to fire Chase if he doesn’t stop mouthing off. I can feel it. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary is going to fire Chase if he doesn’t stop mouthing off. I can feel it. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Paige Mixon @RamPaige87 Right at that moment, Chase sounded exactly like that annoying twat of a child on Polar Express. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Right at that moment, Chase sounded exactly like that annoying twat of a child on Polar Express. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Tracie @Tracieinga1 I kinda feel bad for Chase. I don’t think he’s coming off like he means to. I think he just wants to be liked. #belowdecksailing I kinda feel bad for Chase. I don’t think he’s coming off like he means to. I think he just wants to be liked. #belowdecksailing

The first disagreement between Gary King and Chase took place on the former’s first day onboard. Before his return, the deck team was managing without a first mate. So now, it looked like Chase was struggling to connect with his boss.

In the first banter, Gary wanted Chase to organize the water sports toys and other boat stuff. Instead of listening, Chase was seen talking over and adding his own methods. He even called Gary an “old man.”

Gary was seen complaining about his deckhand to close friend Colin MacRae, who stated that Chase was getting on the first mate’s nerves.

In a confessional, Gary said:

“I don’t know if he’s trying to prove anything but just f***ing get over it.”

While Gary thought Chase Lemacks was acting like a know-it-all, Colin believed he had potential and just needed someone to guide him in the right direction.

Later in episode 3, Chase annoyed Gary once again when the former claimed he checked the jacuzzi and the water was warm. But when the first mate checked the water, it was cold. Gary told Colin that Chase was giving him attitude even after he told the newcomer that he was on the yacht for a long time.

The next morning, Chase was seen cleaning the deck when Captain Glenn arrived and started pointing out fingerprints over the counter and other surfaces.

In a confessional, Chase said:

“Oh my God! When I wake up before captain and I am cleaning the boat, and it looks like sh*t. It looks like it was me.”

While Chase was cleaning the boat, Gary and Colin were discussing the new deckhand’s behavior. Gary stated that it would be difficult to work the entire season with someone like him.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3 charter guests

While the deck team struggled to understand each other, the interior team and chef were getting ready for their charter guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Viewers were surprised to see American Idol season 1 finalist Justin Guarini as one of the charter guests. He boarded the yacht with primary guest Kim Walsh Phillips and friends, including Ian, Kelly Moderwell, Ariana Chedgy, and Ashley MacDonell.

They requested the crew to have dinner with them. Chief stew Daisy stated in the episode that the guests were easygoing.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will return with episode 4 next Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

