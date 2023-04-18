"Real Stud of the Sea!": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praise Colin MacRae for fixing the engine without a rebuilding kit

Episode 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired on Bravo on Monday, April 17, at 8 pm ET. Everyone on the yacht was worried about the tough situation as the engine was filled with salt water and the technicians told the crew that it would take them 15 days to repair the machine, which according to captain Glenn meant that their season was “finito.”

That is when chief engineer Colin MacRae came to the rescue and despite not having any engine rebuilding kit, he was able to solve the issue. Colin revealed that he had some experience “salvaging engines” and wanted to find a quicker solution than rebuilding the entire thing. He also shared how he tried to save a hurricane-damaged boat in 2018 but it blew up due to the same issue i.e. salt water inside the engine.

He told captain Glenn that he would pull the injectors out to see which cylinders were wet and then clean the engine. He then planned on running the engine without the aftercooler. Shephard told him that if the engine does not cool down, the rev will not be as high. Colin suggested that the captain use 4 or 5 knots.

He removed the injectors and filled the engine with diesel, sucking it out later on. It was a “tedious task” but after one failed attempt, the engine finally started to work. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were impressed with Colin as he saved the yacht and the charter, and called him the "Real Stud of the sea."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans ask the captain to give Colin a raise

Technician Aaron had told the crew that there was no other alternative than rebuilding the entire engine and said that only in a “Mad Max world” would someone be able to save the machine. MacRae knew that his approach was “completely unorthodox” but it would help the charter continue for a few months.

He said:

"But if we don’t try then we’ve got no charter season. It’s as simple as that."

Colin explained that the salt water can corrode the engine, causing things to break. He had to push his limits, but was ultimately able to save the day.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were impressed by Colin and asked the captain to give him a raise.

Nichelle_D ⚜️🍀☘️🍀⚜️ @Nichelle_D #BestCrew Man, do I like a happy Captain Glenn! And Colin is a straight-up LEGEND for saving that engine. Now, save these ladies sailing vacay! Go guys! #BelowDeckSailing Man, do I like a happy Captain Glenn! And Colin is a straight-up LEGEND for saving that engine. Now, save these ladies sailing vacay! Go guys!#BelowDeckSailing #BestCrew

Chanel D. Adams @chaneldadams



PROMOTE him and give him a RAISE!



#BelowDeckSailing Whoaaaaaa how did Colin get the engine to work?PROMOTE him and give him a RAISE! Whoaaaaaa how did Colin get the engine to work?PROMOTE him and give him a RAISE! #BelowDeckSailing

The captain hugged Colin after he fixed the engine

Captain Shephard was amazed after Colin successfully got the engine running. He hugged Colin and gave him a high-five. He said:

"Colin’s always been a legend but he’s just gone up like three notches in my eyes."

While the engine was running, the captain still had to test it in the water. This meant that the first charter never left the dock, but the second one will.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

