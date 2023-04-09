What is the name of Captain Glenn Shephard's superyacht in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4? Details explored

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set to return with a brand new season this week. In the upcoming season, the crew will feature Sardinia, Italy, as they sail through the Ionian Sea, which is a part of the Mediterranean Sea and lies between Albania, Greece, Sicily, and Italy.

Set to return for another season is the superyacht that the fans have seen the crew work on since the inception of the Bravo spin-off series, Parsifal III. Captain Glenn Shephard has been the captain of the superyacht for the past 13 years, which is owned by Kim Vibe Peterson. During the trailer of the show, the captain states that while she’s had a lot of problems in the past, she’s never let him down.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s superyacht Parsifal III is owned by Kim Vibe Peterson

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, April 10, 2023, and will feature a crew consisting of familiar and new faces. However, one important aspect of the show that is set to return in the upcoming installment is Parsifal III, a custom superyacht that can fit 12 guests at a time.

The superyacht has won multiple awards over the years, including Sailing Yacht of the year, Best Interior Design - Sail Yacht, and Sailing Yacht Interior during The World Superyacht Awards 2006. Moreover, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 yacht consists of a jacuzzi, outdoor bars, sun pads, wifi, deck jacuzzi, air conditioning, satellite TV, projector, games consoles, and video-on-demand.

Burgess describes the Bravo show's Parsifal III as follows:

"Built for an experienced yacht owner, the stylish sailing yacht 53.8m (176.5ft) PARSIFAL III, from the renowned Perini Navi shipyard, has an exquisite Remi Tessier-designed interior. On launch in 2005 she won no fewer than five prestigious sailing superyacht awards and has become one of the most popular sailing yachts for charter."

According to Charter World, guests can rent the superyacht on a weekly basis, which can cost anywhere between $212,859 to $245,606. According to Yachtchaterfleet.com, the season 4 vessel’s summer weekly rent starts from $235,000 plus expenses, while the winter rates start from $195,00 plus expenses.

The superyacht is currently owned by 73-year-old Kim Vibe Peterson. Aside from being a Danish entrepreneur and businessman, Peterson is also the CEO of Scanomat. Moreover, he is responsible for designing the world’s first fully automated cappuccino machine that was launched in 1985.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's superyacht is owned by Kim Vibe-Peterson (Image via Boat International)

The owner of the Parsifall III told Boat International in 2021 that he’s only interested in doing something that no one else has done. He added:

"I’ve always wanted to do things differently. I’m interested in new things, in developing this world, and hopefully doing things better and more easily than they were done before."

Peterson started working at the age of 14 when he joined his parents’ vending machine business. He then started his own business within his business. During the conversation, he said that they were importers of machines from abroad, and he started to invent products. With TopBrewer, the profits went from zero to 95% within two years.

Tune in on Monday at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes