The season 4 premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which aired on Bravo on Monday, April 10, did not go as expected as the 54-meter-long Superyacht Parsifal III failed to start. The first charter guests happily boarded the yacht to enjoy a few days of luxury, but this technical difficulty could ruin their plans.

The crew made this discovery when engineer Colin failed to start the engine. Captain Glenn revealed that the boat was moving well before and had even completed an Atlantic crossing before the charter season.

The engine was filled with salt water, when it should have been completely filled with “pure clean oil.”

Captain Glenn said in a confessional:

"We need the motor because you can't sail the boat off the dock. I mean, people are chartering a boat not to sit on the dock — it's not a hotel. They want to go somewhere. If we can't start the engine, we're f**ked.""

Interior crew members and the exterior deck were very upset with the news. They decided to keep the guests entertained on the yacht itself. Experts told the captain that they would have to rebuild the entire motor, which would take 15 days, shocking everyone.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were also upset with the news and felt that the crew could have checked the yacht before the start of the charter season.

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Two weeks to fix the engine? NOT GOOD at ALL! #BelowDeckSailing Two weeks to fix the engine? NOT GOOD at ALL! #BelowDeckSailing

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans feel bad for the charter guests

The guests were very upset after hearing the news that they would not be leaving the dock. One of the guests also said:

"Glenn, you're breaking our heart(s)."

Deckhand Chase stated that since they did not have the first mate to show them how to get on and off the dock, the exterior deck would just have to “keep the boat clean and distract the guests.” Chief Stew Daisy made a scheme to keep the guests entertained, which was:

"The current plan is to keep their glasses topped up, their stomachs full, and their memories short."

After receiving the news that the yacht won’t be functional for 15 days, the captain said that they were “done” and their season was “finito.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans felt bad for the guests and could not understand why the team did not check the yacht's running situation beforehand.

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #BelowDeckSailing 15 days?? Get this man another yacht #BelowDeckSailing 15 days?? Get this man another yacht

Dan @DanGG183 Maybe check the engine before your guests show up lol #BelowDeckSailing Maybe check the engine before your guests show up lol #BelowDeckSailing

🐘 @hi_i_read How on earth did this engine get this bad?? Shouldn't they inspect the boat before a charter season? #BelowDeckSailing How on earth did this engine get this bad?? Shouldn't they inspect the boat before a charter season? #BelowDeckSailing

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 They can't RUN the boat with only the sails Glen said that the engine HAS to be working. #BelowDeckSailing They can't RUN the boat with only the sails Glen said that the engine HAS to be working. #BelowDeckSailing

Bravo TV Rant Page @bravotvrant If I heard the yacht’s engine was broken and had to enjoy the yacht on the dock #BelowDeckSailing If I heard the yacht’s engine was broken and had to enjoy the yacht on the dock #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/nMpTS22gfV

The exterior deck was not ready for the first charter without the first mate

First Mate Gary King tested positive for Covid and so failed to show up in the premiere episode. Captain Glenn did not know when he would return, as he “keeps testing positive” every day. The exterior mostly included new crew members, so they felt that they were not ready without their boss on board.

Gary Facetimed the Captain, saying that he was “feeling fine” physically and hoped that he could be on the boat. As seen in the trailer, Gary will come to the yacht but it is unknown in which episode.

Bravo airs Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes